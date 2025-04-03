Alabama WR Isaiah Horton Shares Past Experience With Ty Simpson
Alabama football had a big need at wide receiver after several of its own pass-catchers entered the transfer portal, and head coach Kalen DeBoer got a big commitment at the position from the portal in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton on December 21.
The 6-foot-4 receiver originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee has spent the last three seasons at Miami. He had 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 for the Hurricanes. Overall in his career, he has 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns.
Having chemistry with the quarterback as a receiver is always a plus, and while the Week 1 starter competition is far from over for the Crimson Tide, Horton already has something in common with Ty Simpson as he's also from the state of Tennessee.
“That’s my guy,” Horton recently said to Crimson Tide Sports Network’s Roger Hoover on Crimson Drive. “He was my 7-on-7 quarterback when we were in high school. We have that little chemistry. That’s my guy. It’s kind of one of the reasons I came here, too just to get back with him. He’s a stud. He's going to be one of them ones”
Simpson was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022 while Horton was a four-star. Simpson was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Tennessee while Horton was No. 10, per 247 Sports.
“Back then, he was a 5-star. He was nice,” Horton said. “It’s just a full circle coming back. We’re just back together, and you can just feel the chemistry. It’s nice. It’s a good feeling.”
Simpson is in a competition to be the Crimson Tide's Week 1 starting quarterback against redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. Horton likes what he's been seeing from the latter two players as well.
“They’re both doing a great job,” Horton said. “They’re both competing. I can’t just pick one out...They’re all doing an incredible job and they’re working hard. It means something to them. You just see it in each and every one of them.”
Alabama fans will get to see Horton, Simpson, Mack and Russell in action during the Crimson Tide's A-Day spring scrimmage on April 12.