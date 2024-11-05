Alabama WR Kendrick Law Excited to Play in Home State at LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Louisiana has long been a recruiting hot bed for some of the top Alabama football talent with guys like Cam Robinson, Landon Collins, Dylan Moses, Tim Williams, Eddie Lacy and the program's first Heisman winner at receiver in DeVonta Smith.
This year's Crimson Tide roster only features two players from the state of Louisiana: tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and wide receiver Kendrick Law. This Saturday when No. 11 Alabama plays No. 15 LSU in Tiger Stadium will serve as a homecoming of sorts for Law.
It will be Law's second time to play at LSU as a member of the Crimson Tide but first time as a starter.
"Home sweet home," Law said after Tuesday's practice. "I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend.”
Law said he grew up an LSU fan in Shreveport, Louisiana and went to some games at Tiger Stadium, but was open to other teams. He expects a big turnout from his family and friends like most games. The difference this time is they won't have to travel as far.
However, the junior wide receiver plans to treat this game like he does any other game: like it's a national championship. And while those stakes aren't on the line this Saturday, Alabama's chances at making the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship will likely be over if the Crimson Tide can't beat the Tigers.
Last time Alabama played at LSU, Law mainly saw time on special teams. Last season, Law had two catches that helped set up two of the Crimson Tide's touchdown drives in the 42-28 victory over the Tigers.
Law, who missed some time with injury earlier this season, has eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on the year. He has a unique skillset that allows him to be utilized in both the running and passing game. Law said the coaching staff is still figuring out the best ways to use each player to the fullest potential, but all he's focused on his winning.
"Anything that’ll win the game for us, I’m open to do it," Law said.
Before Alabama's game against Missouri, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan predicted that Law would make some big plays for Alabama down the stretch, and this Saturday in front of hostile crowd in his home state will be a big opportunity for the wide receiver.
