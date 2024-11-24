BamaCentral Instant Analysis: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
NORMAN, Okla. -- The No. 7 Alabama football team was upset 24-3 in Norman as both lines of scrimmages were challenged all evening long en route to the Crimson Tide's third loss of the regular season.
Alabama's offense mustered only 97 yards of offense in the first half and 234 on the game. The Crimson Tide went just 50-percent on third down and 0-of-two on fourth down while turning the ball over three times and allowing nine tackles for loss and one sack. It wasn't Alabama's day as drops and key penalties prevented the Crimson Tide from finding rhythm.
Defensively wasn't much to write home about either as the Sooners rushed for 257 yards and stayed out of third and long for the majority of the game. Oklahoma even left points on the table as the Sooners had a dropped touchdown pass and missed field goal on back-to-back plays. Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold went nine-of-11 for 68 yards and took 25 carries for 131 yards to pace the Sooners.
Alabama's playoff chances are now likely dashed and they have no path into the SEC championship game after the loss leaving only an Iron Bowl against Auburn remaining on the schedule. How will this team regroup and refocus with nothing to play for against a Tigers team with nothing to lose?
