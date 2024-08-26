Box vs. Field: Where Will Alabama Football Assistant Coaches Be Located on Saturday?
After months of anticipation, anxiety and excitement, Alabama fans and the college football world will catch a glimpse of new head coach Kalen DeBoer running out of the Bryant-Denny Stadium tunnel and onto the sideline in Saturday's season opener against Western Kentucky.
While it's certain that the bleachers in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be filled on Saturday evening, how many assistants will join DeBoer on the sideline?
The answer to that question came in Monday's game notes, which also included the assistants who will be in the box.
- Nick Sheridan - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks - Box
- Kane Wommack - Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers - Field
- Bryan Ellis - Tight Ends - Field
- Robert Gillespie - Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs - Field
- Colin Hitschler - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties - Box
- Chris Kapilovic - Offensive Line - Field
- Maurice Linguist - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Corners - Field
- Jay Nuñez - Special Teams - Field
- Freddie Roach - Associated Head Coach/Defensive Line - Field
- Christian Robinson - Outside Linebackers - Field
- JaMarcus Shephard - Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers - Field
In total, nine assistants will be on the field with DeBoer, while Sheridan and Hitschler will be the eyes in the Bryant-Denny Stadium sky.
In addition to DeBoer making his Crimson Tide debut on Saturday, so are many of the names listed above, as the former Washington Huskies head coach had to rebuild his staff practically from scratch.
DeBoer's only loss last season came at the hands of Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship this past January, but his efforts in leading Washington to that stage helped him win the AP College Football Coach of the Year award.
Due to the success of the entire Washington team last season, DeBoer made the decision to bring several of his assistants over to Alabama. Some of them accepted the Crimson Tide job but received and took other offers shortly after. The assistants who decided to stay with DeBoer were Sheridan, Wommack and Shephard.
Here's a quick synopsis for each of DeBoer's new assistants:
- Ellis was previously the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern, where he pulled the strings to a team that was top-30 in passing offense and completion percentage this past season.
- Robinson was the linebackers coach at Baylor last season and has both played and coached in the SEC in the past.
- Hitschler spent the 2023 season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Wisconsin. Prior to that, he worked under Wommack at South Alabama from 2016-2017.
- Kapilovic was hired by Baylor for the offensive line coach position on Dec. 12, 2023, but continued to explore other options. His most recent tenure was with Michigan State over the past four seasons.
- Linguist had been the head football coach at Buffalo for the last three seasons with a record of 14-23. His 2022 team went 7-6 and won the Camellia Bowl.
- Nuñez previously served as a special teams analyst for Oklahoma, and comes to Alabama after spending two years in Norman.
The past efforts and success on and off the field from Roach and Gillespie were more than enough of a reason for DeBoer to retain them from last year's Alabama staff.
Roach is a former Alabama linebacker who's been on staff since February of 2020. He's been a strong recruiter for Alabama throughout his tenure as 247Sports credits him with recruiting Kadyn Proctor, Jaylen Mbakwe and Jeremiah Alexander.
Gillespie is a former University of Florida running back who's been in the role since January 2021. 247Sports credits Gillespie with recruiting Keon Keely, Jihaad Campbell and Justice Haynes.