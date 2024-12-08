CFP Committee Chair Explains Why SMU Got Final Spot over Alabama
Alabama was the first team out in the new 12-team College Football Playoff format when the bracket was released Sunday morning. ACC runner-up SMU got the final at-large spot.
During his appearance on ESPN's selection show, CFP committee chair Warde Manuel was asked first thing about the decision to put SMU (11-2) ahead of the Crimson Tide (9-3.)
"We looked at the number of wins Alabama had against ranked opponents," Manuel explained. "We looked at SMU’s schedule, and they were undefeated in conference. Their losses were to ranked teams. We also looked at Alabama’s losses to unranked teams, and it was quite a debate. "
The committee ranked dropped SMU two spots to No. 10 after losing to Clemson, and Alabama stayed at No. 11 in the rankings. But because two of the conference champions (Clemson and Arizona State) were ranked lower than the Tide but had automatic bids, Alabama got left out of the 12-team field as the No. 11-ranked team.
Alabama had a strength of schedule ranked 16th compared to 60th for SMU. Manuel said the committee does value SOS, which is why Alabama was ahead of some two-loss teams while having three losses.
"We felt like in this case SMU had the nod above Alabama, but it’s no disrespect to Alabama’s strength of schedule," Manuel said.
Manuel, who serves as the athletics director at Michigan, challenged other ADs to schedule games in the non-conference that were best for their teams and fanbases.
"I just want to make sure everyone understands, we value people's strength of schedule," he said. "Again, Alabama has three losses. They're ranked 11th in the country. We have to see them the way we're asked to see them. But Alabama is the 11th-ranked team in the country, with a strong schedule, even with some unranked losses."