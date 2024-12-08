Alabama First Team Out of College Football Playoff Field
The College Football Playoff Committee has reached a decision after hours of debate and discussion. With Clemson's win over SMU in the ACC championship game, Alabama has been left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff.
Alabama (9-3) was No. 11 in the final CFP rankings, one spot out of the CFP field in Kalen DeBoer's first season. SMU (11-2) got the final at-large bid with a No. 10 ranking and the No. 11-seed.
The Crimson Tide was ranked ahead of Arizona State at No. 12 and Clemson at No. 16, but those two teams got automatic bids for winning their conference championships.
Coming into the weekend, Alabama was No. 11 in the rankings in position to earn the final at-large spot in the 12-team field if SMU beat Clemson. But the Tigers won on a walk-off field goal as time was expiring after a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback by the Mustangs. That proved to be enough in the committee's eyes to keep SMU in the field despite the second loss as the Mustangs only dropped two spots.
SMU did not have a win over a ranked team and had the 60th strength of schedule. Alabama had three ranked wins and the 16th SOS. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked about what the implications of this are during ESPN's selection show Sunday morning.
"If we don't take strength of schedule into consideration, is there any benefit to scheduling really good teams in the future," Saban said. "Here at Alabama, we're supposed to play Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida State in the future outside the league. Those are great games for fans to see, and that's what I think we should be doing in college football is creating more good inventory for great games that people are interested in, but do you enhance people wanting to do that -- what's the athletic director going to do? He may go cancel all those games now, knowing the SEC is tough enough."
Alabama's third loss to Oklahoma ended up being its downfall. The Crimson Tide was in prime position to make the CFP, possibly as automatic qualifier as the SEC champion, after beating LSU, but the loss at 6-5 Oklahoma two weeks destroyed Alabama's playoff hopes and its control over its own fate.
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, Alabama has been in the field eight of 11 teams. The Crimson Tide has three national titles in that span with more appearances and championships than any other team.
The Crimson Tide's bowl destination and opponent will be announced later today.
Final CFP Rankings
1. Oregon, 13-0
2. Georgia, 11-2
3. Texas, 11-2
4. Penn State, 11-2
5. Notre Dame, 11-1
6. Ohio State, 10-2
7. Tennessee, 10-2
8. Indiana, 11-1
9. Boise State, 12-1
10. SMU, 11-2
11. Alabama, 9-3
12. Arizona State, 11-2
13. Miami, 10-2
14. Ole Miss, 9-3
15. South Carolina, 9-3
16. Clemson, 10-3
17. BYU, 10-2
18. Iowa State, 10-3
19. Missouri, 9-3
20. Illinois, 9-3
21. Syracuse, 9-3
22. Army, 11-1
23. Colorado, 9-3
24. UNLV, 10-3
25. Memphis, 10-2
Read more: Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Week 15
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going