Cole Adams Down on Field; Alabama Injury Report vs. South Florida
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last week's dominant victory over Western Kentucky was Alabama's first home game of the season in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the premier win in the Kalen DeBoer era. But the name of the renowned football mecca changed on Saturday afternoon as legendary head coach Nick Saban lifted a cloth outside of the Walk of Champions that read "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium."
While two concurrent eras being featured in one game is historic, not everything was magic in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, as wide receiver/punt returner Cole Adams went down with an injury.
On a key third down in the red zone at the start of the fourth quarter, Adams caught a pass off to the right side but fell on what appears to be his right arm or wrist. Adams gained enough yards to put Alabama at first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.
Adams was able to get up on his on his own and the trainers escorted him off the field as he held his right arm.
Follow along to keep track of Alabama injuries. Be sure to refresh your page as the most recent injury will appear at the top.
Alabama Football Injury Updates vs. South Florida
- Kadyn Proctor (shoulder) suited up for warmups but did not take first-team reps in warmups. During team runouts, Proctor is wearing street clothes.
This story will be updated throughout the game and with DeBoer's postgame comments.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls
Who: Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. South Florida (1-0, 0-0 American)
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
SiriusXM: 81
Series: Alabama leads 2-0 with the first meeting occurring on Aug. 30, 2003.
Last Meeting: On Sept. 16, 2023, backup quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner each had a rough afternoon against USF and it appeared early as though the Bulls might have a shot at a historic upset. However, Alabama prevailed 17-3 in an ugly game and realized that Milroe is the standalone QB1.
Last Time Out, Alabama: The first game of the Kalen DeBoer era went off without a hitch at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night as the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 63-0 in the season opener. The Crimson Tide (1-0) scored 42 first-half points and didn’t look back.
Last Time Out, USF: The Bulls dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 48-3 in their season opener on Saturday. USF quarterback Byrum Brown led his team with 152 passing yards, while also rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kelley Joiner also stood out for the Bulls as he logged 78 rushing yards and also ran in for two scores.