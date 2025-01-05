Deontae Lawson Returning to Alabama for 2025 Season
Alabama starting linebacker and co-captain Deontae Lawson announced via his Instagram that he's staying with the Crimson Tide for another season.
Lawson earned All-SEC Third Team recognition from the conference coaches after he tied for ninth in the SEC for tackles with 76, including 6.5 for loss (-30 yards) and two sacks (-21 yards), recorded four pass breakups, an interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Prior to his season-ending injury against Oklahoma, Lawson was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. This was somewhat expected, as he earned a spot on the Butkus Award Watch List to start the year, while also landing on the watch lists for the Bednarik, Lott and Nagurski honors, which all recognize the top defensive player in college football.
The redshirt junior was the player responsible for the coach-to-player helmet communication on the Alabama defense prior to the injury.
"I can see not just what he means to us on the field, but the love that our players have for him, especially those that have been through multiple years seeing what he's poured into it," DeBoer said after announcing Lawson would miss the rest of the season. "I know we all feel for him. We appreciate everything he's been doing. Obviously we greatly miss what he does on the football, but love having that guy in the locker room leading our team."
"When you lose a guy that is really he's kind of your steady maker in the box and does such a great job with the green-dot communication and is such a leader for our guys and a great communicatior on the field, that's tough," Alabama defensive coordinator Wommack said after the injury news broke. "That's a tough loss for sure."
But now Lawson gets a new start alongside fellow linebacker Justin Jefferson and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, who decided on Friday to stay another season.