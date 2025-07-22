2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Linebackers
The Alabama linebacking corps suffered a massive hit last November when Deontae Lawson went down with a knee injury against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Crimson Tide's 2024 playoff hopes were dashed with the loss in Norman, but the injury became a blessing in disguise for the 2025 Alabama team. Lawson would've likely joined Jihaad Campbell in declaring for the NFL Draft, but the injury created second thoughts and ultimately caused Lawson to return to Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season.
"It was definitely a journey. I'm happy that I'm on the back end of it now. I have full faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And he's just been showing me different ways of how He's been with me," Lawson said. "Obviously it's rough. Every day is not going to be pretty. You're going to have your days where you don't feel like doing it, but this is what I've got to do."
His return, along with Justin Jefferson being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and the addition of Colorado-transfer Nikai Hill-Green makes Alabama's inside linebacker room one of the most experienced units on the team.
The inside backer room presents a unique contrast as the three veterans combine for 100 games of FCS football experience, but behind the initial trio, the Crimson Tide has five underclassmen who have barely seen the field.
The Crimson Tide has Cayden Jones as the most experienced backup, while incoming freshman Abduall Sanders stood out in spring ball, but experience is undoubtedly a concern entering the fall as Lawson indicated at SEC Media Days, his knee was not yet at 100 percent.
Kane Wommack's system altered the structure of the defense last spring when he was hired, but the Alabama Wolf position still qualifies as a pseudo linebacker given the athleticism and multifaceted responsibilities the position handles.
The wolf room is structured similarly to the inside backers in terms of experience, as incumbent starter Qua Russaw returns after making 36 tackles with two interceptions and a sack in 2024. He's joined by graduate Jah-Marien Latham, who enters his sixth year with the program. Latham is the only player on the Crimson Tide roster to taste a national championship, winning one with Alabama in 2020.
Yhonzae Pierre backs up the initial pair, and while the 5-star prospect didn't make a huge impact in 2024 with just six tackles in 11 games of action, he stands poised to make a bigger impact in 2025 with another season under coach Christian Robinson's tutelage.
"Yhonzae, he's grown into that edge rusher that you want. He's gaining weight. I think about 250 now or something like that," Lawson said last week. "He's working hard every day. I think he's establishing himself a role and I think that's good because once you find that role, you just attack it full steam and you're ready to go."
The wolf room features two intreguing young players in Noah Carter and Justin Hill. Carter, a redshirt freshman only played in three games in 2024 but was committed to the coaching staff when they were still at Washington, making him a player to watch in the future. Hill is an incoming freshman that enrolled early in 2025 and has already transformed his body by adding significant muscle mass to prepare for his first college season
Projected Depth Chart
2025 Alabama Linebackers
Mike
1. Deontae Lawson
2. Nikhai Hill-Green
3. QB Reese
4. Duke Johnson
Sting
1. Justin Jefferson
2. Abduall Sanders
3. Cayden Jones
4. Luke Metz
Wolf
1. Qua Russaw
2. Jah-Marien Latham
3. Yhonzae Pierre
4. Noah Carter / Justin Hill
Inside Linebackers
Deontae Lawson - Redshirt Senior, 6-2, 228 lbs
Lawson has appeared in 33 games across three seasons for the Crimson Tide. He secured 76 tackles in 2024, 6.5 coming for a loss while intercepting a pass, forcing one fumble and recovering another. The Mobile Christian product was named to the Preseason All-SEC second team and is one of the top NFL prospects at inside linebacker in next spring's draft.
Justin Jefferson - Redshirt Senior, 6-1, 227 lbs
Jefferson has appeared in 26 games for the Crimson Tide in the last two seasons after transferring from Pearl River Community College. He's coming off a 60 tackle season that included 6.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks with a forced fumble. Jefferson was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to his early experience coming in junior college.
Nikhai Hill-Green - Redshirt Senior, 6-2, 235 lbs
Hill-Green transfers into Alabama by way of Colorado, from Charlotte and Michigan. The thumper spent three years in Ann Arbor before transferring to Charlotte and then spending last season with the Buffaloes. Hill-Green led Colorado last season in tackles, racking up 82 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss and two sacks.
Cayden Jones - Sophomore, 6-4, 228 lbs
Jones appeared in 11 games as a true freshman last season, tallying six tackles and knocking down a pass. The sophomore is out of Christ School in North Carolina and is one of the few backups that has college experience, making him one of the first options if the Crimson Tide has to turn to the bench.
Abduall Sanders - Freshman, 6-2, 231 lbs
Sanders enrolled early as an incoming freshman out of Mater Dei. Sanders impressed during the spring and made plays in Alabama's modified A-Day event to close the spring. His athleticism as well as experience playing at a prominent program in California bodes well for his development in Wommack's defense.
QB Reese - Redshirt Freshman, 6-0, 224 lbs
Reese is a developmental player out of Ramsay High School in Birmingham who appeared in five games as a special teamer. Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan's touted Reese this offseason as a player who's taken a big step forward and one to watch in the future.
Duke Johnson - Freshman, 6-1, 225 lbs
The Dodge County linebacker was rated as a 4-star prospect by the recruiting outlets. He enrolled early and took part in spring football acclimating himself to college and appears as an athletic prospect that could contribute with a strong fall camp.
Luke Metz -Freshman, 6-3, 230 lbs
Metz is an early-enrollee out of Mill Creek High School in Georgia. The 3-star prospect was pursued by several SEC schools including Georgia and Oklahoma but settled on the Crimson Tide. His hard-hitting style turned heads in spring, making his development something to keep an eye on.
WOLF
Qua Russaw- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-2, 243 lbs
Russaw burst onto the scene in 2024, appearing in 13 games and making 36 tackles with 2.5 coming for a loss and one sack. The former 5-star prospect took to the wolf position naturally and could be even better in 2025.
Jah-Marien Latham - Graduate, 6-3, 263 lbs
Latham is the Crimson Tide's oldest player on the roster, having been a freshman on Alabama's last national championship winning team. The sixth year player spent time at bandit and at wolf in 2024, tallying 29 tackles with 2.5 coming for a loss and one sack. He'll provide Alabama with versatility and the ability to get beefier at times as he's the biggest wolf in the 2025 room.
Yhonzae Pierre - Redshirt Sophomore 6-3, 248 lbs
The former 5-star prospect appeared in 11 games in 2024, making six tackles with two pass-breakups. The Eufaula product has an opportunity to break out in the second year under Wommack and Robinson as a rotational pass rusher.
Noah Carter - Redshirt Freshman , 6-4, 243 lbs
Carter appeared in three games in 2024 as a true freshman, making two tackles. The former 4-star prospect was a Washington signee but was released from his letter of intent and followed Kalen DeBoer's staff to Tuscaloosa.
Justin Hill - Freshman, 6-3, 242 lbs
Hill is an early-enrolling freshman out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a 4-star prospect and considered one of the top edge-rushers in the incoming class. Hill has already put on significant weight since coming to Tuscaloosa in January and looks to get on the field this fall in situational pass rushing situations.
