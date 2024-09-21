ESPN's College GameDay Returns to Tuscaloosa For Alabama-Georgia Matchup
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide enjoys the first of two bye weeks this Saturday as the program prepares for its marquee game next week against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. The bye week presents Alabama and Georgia with the opportunity to kick back, rest and watch the rest of college football world collide before the programs steal the attention of the nation in Week 5.
ESPN's College GameDay announced plans to be in Tuscaloosa next week to broadcast from the University of Alabama's campus ahead of the SEC showdown. The ESPN crew of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit will preview the biggest matchups of the Week 5 slate all while getting the crowd excited for the evening clash between Alabama and Georgia.
It will be the 19th visit to The Capstone since the program began going on the road in 1993 with Alabama going 10-8 in the previous 18. The Crimson Tide went 1-1 with GameDay in town in 2023 with a win over LSU, but a loss to Texas. Alabama's made 58 total appearances in the feature game for ESPN's most recognizable pregame show going 37-21 when under the spotlight.
Coach Kalen DeBoer had his Washington Huskies featured twice on ESPN College GameDay in 2023, defeating Oregon as the home team 36-33 and losing to Michigan in the national title 34-13.
The trip will be Saban's first as a member of the media side. He led Alabama to a 34-15 record and LSU to a 4-0 record on ESPN's College GameDay.