'Everyone Knows That Was BS': Alabama Center on Holding Call That Wiped Off Long TD

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama rushed for 227 yards in the Crimson Tide's 48-10 win over East Carolina on Saturday in the season opener, but the offense would have been closer to 300 yards on the ground if a 68-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Trae'shawn Brown in the third quarter was wiped off the board because of a holding penalty was called on center Racin Delgatty.

The senior center was asked after Tuesday's practice what explanation he was given about the call on the field from the officials.

"Everyone’s seen it," Delgatty said. "Everyone knows that was BS. I mean, even the coaches right after it happened were like, ‘Don’t worry about it. That was not a good call.’”

If not for a phantom holding call on the C Racin Delgatty, this would have been 6.



Trae’shawn Brown has real home run speed. Also thought the right side of the line was much better in run blocking. #Alabama #rolltide pic.twitter.com/gjbB0oFaT1 — Rob Gregson (@NFL_Rob) September 8, 2026

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb addressed the play in his opening statement of Monday's press conference, saying he thought his players did everything right without openly criticizing the officials.

"I thought the one big hit on TB that got called back could have been the explosive play that really sent us kind of through the roof on that one," Grubb said. "I think it was 60-plus yards, so that's the one we really wanted to uncork the whole game. It was unfortunate to get that call back. Thought they blocked very well. Thought the guys did exactly what they're coached to do."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer later added that he thought the play was, "well-blocked up." Delgatty said he has never been called for holding before on a play in which he had his hands on the inside of the defender.

"That was a first," Delgatty said. "Usually I’m pretty good with my hands."

All six of the Crimson Tide's penalties on Saturday came on the offensive side of the ball as the unit breaks in a new quarterback and offensive line. However, the holding call with just over 10 minutes to go in the third quarter was the final penalty on Alabama.

Overall, Delgatty thinks Alabama performed well in the run game but has a lot of things to clean up before the SEC opener at Kentucky this Saturday and the first time testing communication in a louder environment on the road.

"We were practicing with noise, and that was pretty cool," Delgatty said. "It's really surreal going into a stadium where everyone hates you, so just getting used to that."

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