Former Alabama WR Kendrick Law Transfers to SEC Team
Kendrick Law has found his new school. The former Alabama wide receiver entered the portal on Dec. 8 and has committed to Kentucky according to On3.
Law spent three seasons at Alabama. In his junior season, he appeared in 10 games with 10 catches for 105 yards and a lone touchdown in the season opener against Western Kentucky. The receiver missed some time in the middle of the season with injury.
Over his career, Law had 33 catches for 343 yards and one touchdown. Law was highly-recruited out of Captain Shreve in Louisiana. He initially chose Alabama over Florida State, LSU and Texas.
Law is one of four Alabama wide receivers to enter the transfer portal this month joining Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Prentice has committed to Baylor, while Odom is transferring to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.
He will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats. Alabama and Kentucky are not scheduled to face each other next season.
