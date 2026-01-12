Former Crimson Tide Commit Chooses Alabama in Transfer Portal

Former Michigan offensive lineman Ty Haywood has committed to join Alabama football from the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound tackle was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025 who originally committed to Alabama in July of 2024. He decommitted in January of 2025 and ultimately signed with the Michigan Wolverines. The Denton, Texas product played in three games for the Wolverines in 2025, making his debut against Central Michigan, also seeing time against Maryland, and playing against Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Haywood was considered the No. 42 overall player, No. 10 tackle, and the No. 12 in the Class of 2025 by 247 Sports as a recruit and the No. 14 overall lineman in the transfer portal in the current cycle.

Haywood becomes the Crimson Tide's tenth transfer portal addition, and second offensive lineman. He joins tight end Josh Ford, linebacker Caleb Woodson, offensive lineman Kayden Strayhorn, defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, long snapper Ethan Sangle, punter Adam Watford, defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, tight end Jaxson Shuttlesworth, and defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

The mammoth tackle joins fellow freshman lineman Kayden Strayhorn in transferring from Michigan to Alabama. Both players appeared in fewer than four regular season games, preserving their redshirt and giving them four seasons of eligibility ahead.

The Crimson Tide offensive line now includes William Sanders, Casey Poe, Michael Carroll, Jackson Lloyd, Mal Waldrep Jr., Strayhorn, Haywood, and incoming freshmen Chris Booker, Bryson Cooley, Bear Fretwell, Tyrell Miller, and Jared Doughty. Alabama will likely look to add two or three more offensive linemen to the group from the transfer portal to ensure practice goes smoothly and the position has proper depth for the upcoming season.

Haywood was a 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Participant, was 2024 First Team All-District in Denton at tackle, and was 2023 TSWA Class 5A All-State honorable mention. He helped the Denton Ryan Raiders average 203 rushing yards and score 44 rushing touchdowns as a senior in 2024.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes. Players have until Jan. 16 to submit their names to the transfer portal, it is not a deadline for players to decide where they'll play next.