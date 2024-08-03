Freshman WR Ryan Williams Showing Maturity Early in Fall Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ryan Williams may be the most talked about summer enrollee on the Alabama football team, but he's not letting the hype getting to his head according to coaches and teammates.
"I think his teammates respect him because of how hard he works," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said of Williams. "I think that's how you earn the trust of your teammates, by working really hard... He's hopping right in there, and he's competing at a high level."
Alabama junior wide receiver Kendrick Law said he's seen Williams make some crazy plays already in practice, but his advice to the 5-star is to just keep handling his business each day at practice.
"He was a guy who grew up in high school excelling at the game," Law said. "Coming here changing formation and plays, that wasn’t foreign for him. That was like clockwork to him. It’s just the additional stuff that we’ve got to keep working on with him. It’s not high school anymore. It is college— you’ve got to read coverage, you’ve got to learn how to convert. You’ve got to learn how to beat man coverage and become a bigger player.”
Sheridan said Williams has already shown great maturity and credits the other offensive assistants for pouring into him over the summer to have him ready for fall camp. According to Sheridan, one of the most difficult things for a freshman wide receiver is lining up properly, and it has never been an issue for Williams.
During the limited media viewing periods through the first three practices of fall camp, Williams appears to be running with the second group of wide receivers. As talented as he is, the receiver is still young and inexperienced, but his talent and skills could lead to him seeing playing time early on.
"He's very explosive and he tracks the ball really well," Sheridan said. "I think those are the two things that kind of stand out and been surprising. He's a very explosive player, he tracks the ball really well, and he's mature. You know, he's a mature competitor for a young player. Lot of work to do, you know, he has things that he's working on each and every day and Coach Shep is pouring into him. But certainly for a young player I think the maturity stands out. Very explosive, and very good ball skills."