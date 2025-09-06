Alabama's Kalen DeBoer May Be in Trouble If This Crimson Tide Fan Wins Powerball
As the Powerball jackpot continues to rise to a whopping $1.8 billion for Saturday's drawing, folks across the country can't help but wonder what they'd do if they become the lucky winner.
With Alabama's loss in their season opener to Florida State last week, second-year Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer is facing plenty of backlash from the fan base. Apparently, he better hope the jackpot winner isn't a Tide fan.
Susie Conerly, a Guntersville, Ala. resident, was interviewed by local television station WHNT News 19 to see what she would with the riches if she won the massive jackpot. She hilariously said her first order of business would be getting Alabama's football program back on track at DeBoer's expense.
"I'll tell you exactly what I'd do with the first $70 million," she said. "I'd pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama. And then I'd take whatever else it took to get rid of the AD.
"I'd give my church money, I don't know how much of what I'd have after paying my taxes, but I'm sure I'd have plenty with this kind of deal. But I know I'm not going to win, I just hope I win some scratch-offs."
Per CBS Sports, Alabama would owe DeBoer a buyout of approximately $63 million if they decided to part ways with him this season. He signed an eight-year, $87 million agreement to lead the program and would earn 90% of his remaining deal if he was fired "without cause" according to AL.com.
He has to hope Conerly doesn't hit a scratch-off for that amount. Alabama, now ranked No. 21, will try to get back on track Saturday night in their game against UL Monroe.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.