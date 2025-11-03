How Alabama Coaches Have Seen Ryan Williams Respond to Early Adversity
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During the 2024 season, Alabama had numerous players shining among the best players in college football. But the hype surrounding then-17-year-old Ryan Williams was perhaps the most potent.
Williams reclassified and enrolled early to Alabama and immediately became one of the biggest stars in the sport. He finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in the conference). The 18-year-old entered this season with extremely high expectations, as he was named to the AP Preseason All-American First Team along with numerous watch lists for annual national awards.
But Williams' sophomore year got off to a rough start. The wide receiver sustained a concussion against Florida State and he missed the ULM game. He dominated Wisconsin and he finished with over 70 receiving yards in three of the last five contests. Williams, who has the nickname "Hollywood," has gradually responded well to the rough start, as other teammates have the spotlight.
"As I've always said, whenever adversity comes, it's your response," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "And I think any type of adversity he's ever had, his response is always to go attack. Whether it's coming off of an injury, or it's coming off of just him wanting to play better than he did the week before, it's always 100 percent.
"From a character trait, just humility that he has, he's all about the team 100 percent. When he really focuses on that and tries to be the best he can, which is really the case all the time, man it's just so much fun being on the football field with him every day in practice. He runs his routes full speed. He's doing the extra work before practice, after practice.
"No one on our team is ever going to question the work that he puts in and how important it is to him. But he's continued to attack, just getting better, and I think that's shown up. We're all human so he's not going to be perfect, but he's really continue to hone in on the things that matter. And I think you'll continue to see him trend up."
Williams has quietly put together a solid season. Despite missing a game and logging zero catches due to an injury he was battling against Missouri, Williams is 14th in the SEC in receiving yards with 495 and his 70.7 yards per game ranks ninth in the conference. But the college football world has mostly looked at his drops, something he's struggled with throughout the season.
Williams explained on Oct. 7 that the drops are "1,000 percent" a mental issue and not a physical one. He's been staying on the jugs machine and catching rugby balls and tennis balls. He hauled in seven receptions for 72 yards against South Carolina, but he was very disappointed after a drop.
"Ryan's been great," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "I think everybody saw his reaction on the fourth-down play where he had a tough catch, and he didn’t make it. He’s made so much progress, I think, in the last two weeks catching the football.
"I think there’s things in the blocking scheme where Ryan’s been more involved in making sure he’s on the field when we’re running the football as well. I think Ryan’s as hard on himself as anybody. So for us, just keeping Ryan engaged and being here and being in the building, staying active in his preparation.”
Alabama has four games remaining in the regular season. As the competition continues to get tougher, keep an eye on Williams in the biggest moments.