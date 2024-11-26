How Alabama Players are Responding to Third Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama fumbled away control of its own destiny for the College Football Playoff with Saturday's 24-3 loss at Oklahoma. Even though the chances are slim that the Crimson Tide will be able to compete for a national title, Alabama players still feel like they have a lot to play for this week with Auburn coming to town for the Iron Bowl.
"Finish," Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III said after Tuesday's practice. "This week is Auburn week. So we’re locked in on this week. Faith is the substance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen. Just keep working like it’s already there. Come to work every day like you’re fixing to go to the championship. Come to work and don’t have any let-off because of what the situation may seem because it’s a 12-team playoff, so you may never know what’s going on. Just having that mindset of, ‘We’ve got to get it done.’”
Despite the disappointing loss, the Crimson Tide has responded well according to coaches and players. Tight end CJ Dippre said Tuesday's practice was one of the better Tuesday practices they've had in a while.
"Personally, I felt great out there," Dippre said. "I know the guys felt great. We just had momentum going, so just trying to focus on this week what we have to do go out and play good against Auburn.”
This is the third time this season Alabama has had to bounce back from a loss. The Crimson Tide has not lost back-to-back games this season or in any year since ending the 2013 season with losses to Auburn and Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama's senior class has never lost to Auburn. A few fifth-years like Malachi Moore already have four wins over the Tigers in one of the sport's greatest rivalries. He knows what it takes to win this game and play well after a loss.
"Just going back to square one, like we always do," Moore said. "We went back and watched the film to see things we could’ve done better and things we’re gonna improve in practice.
"We’re all in the mindset of attacking. Tunnel vision on Auburn. Nothing else after this. Put all you have into this week.”
