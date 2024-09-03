How Coaches Thought Alabama Quarterbacks Performed in Season Opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— With a final score like 63-0 with all offensive touchdowns, one might expect a stat sheet flooded with big numbers from the quarterbacks. But that simply wasn't the case for Alabama's season-opening win over Western Kentucky.
Because the Crimson Tide was able to score on quick drives with big plays, starting quarterback Jalen Milroe only needed to attempt nine passes on the night. He completed seven of those nine attempts and finished the game with exactly 200 yards and three touchdowns through the air with another 79 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Both offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and head coach Kalen DeBoer pointed out during Monday's press conference how well Milroe did at communicating with his teammates on the sideline and throughout the game. So even though they would have liked for him to get a few more reps, there wasn't much to complain about from Milroe's performance.
"I thought he did a nice job," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "I think, obviously, he was very explosive. The thing that I enjoyed and I was proud of him was just the communication between series, what he saw. I thought he saw the game very clearly. We talked about all week with the group, not just Jalen, but the whole team is improve as the game goes on. And the communication that occurs between series to try to just get better. See how they’re going to try to play you, be able to adjust, be able to adapt, so I was really proud of that.
"I thought he was calm, he was poised. I thought he was competitive, thought he showed toughness. Wasn’t a ton of snaps obviously, there was some short scoring drives, but I was proud of how he played. And I know he’ll tell you, there’s still room for growth, which is exciting."
The two explosive plays both happened in Milroe's connection with freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. The first came with 2:27 in the first quarter when Milroe hit a wide open Williams in stride for an 84-yard touchdown. That reception was longer than any catch Alabama had in all of the 2022 season. Milroe found Williams again, this time over the middle, and Williams handled the rest, breaking a tackle on the way to a 55-yard score at the end of the second quarter.
Milroe's first passing touchdown of the night happened 10 minutes into the game on a play where the pocket started to collapse. He stepped up in the pocket, found Kendrick Law on the other end, and Law found the end zone for his first career touchdown.
" Not a big sample size there, but when he did have those opportunities, I thought he took off," DeBoer said. "I loved the touchdown pass to K-Law, where he stepped up, was decisive, had his eyes downfield. You know he could run with the football. But the eyes of the defense being on him, flipping it out there and making a really accurate pass. Those are things that are undervalued. K-Law being able to attack the ball, hit it on the run, kind of having a feel for the defense. There was people at his legs, K-Law's leg. So that's the difference between a six, seven, eight, 10 yard-gain and a touchdown. Just little subtleties like that I think were things I was impressed with Jalen."
Once Alabama built up a sizable lead, the backup quarterbacks got some playing time. Redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan both got to play in the second half. Simpson went 5-of-9 for 66 yards with 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Lonergan did not attempt a pass, but did get to lead one series and had a 16-yard rush.
"That was the first experience for me with all the guys in our room as far as seeing them compete and being out on the grass in a game environment, and I was proud of them, that, like I said, they communicated well," Sheridan said. "They had poise. They led their groups. They moved the ball when they were in there, and ultimately that’s their job as quarterbacks. They used their legs. I thought they played football and that was good to see. I was happy that they both got a chance to get in the game.”
Alabama's quarterbacks and offense as a whole will have the opportunity to prove themselves again when the Crimson Tide takes on South Florida inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday night. Milroe did not play in last year's contest against USF, but it was the offense's lowest scoring output of the season.
"Alot of the guys didn’t have as many snaps as maybe you would anticipate in a game," Sheridan said. "No, I thought he [Milroe] played great and there’s things to work on. You know, there’s reads, there’s footwork that he can clean up. He sees that. He acknowledges that. He’s excited about the opportunity to work and continue to grow and get better and I’m excited about the chance to coach him."