How to Watch: Alabama at 2024 SEC Media Days
The 2024 SEC Media Days event will be one of change. For the first time, the event is being held in Dallas with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. From an Alabama perspective, it will be the first time since 2007 that Nick Saban won't be the head coach representing the Crimson Tide at the annual summer event.
Kalen DeBoer will make his SEC Media Days debut on Wednesday along with Alabama players Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore.
DeBoer is scheduled to speak at the main podium Wednesday morning from 9:05-9:35, which will be streamed live on SEC Network. He will then move to the digital media room from 9:40-9:55 a.m. The Alabama head coach will be on "Marty and McGee" from approximately 9:55-10:15 and is scheduled to be on the SEC Network set from 10:15-10:30 with various TV and radio appearances scattered throughout the afternoon.
The Alabama players will be doing radio interviews while DeBoer is at the podium before heading to breakout sessions with reporters themselves.
Conference commissioner Greg Sankey will kick off the event at the main podium on Monday morning from 9:05-9:50. LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will all take turns on Monday. Georgia, Tennessee Oklahoma and Missouri will go on Tuesday followed by Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Texas on Wednesday. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky will round out the event on Thursday.
SEC Network will provide on-air coverage throughout the four-day event, and BamaCentral will provide on-site coverage with stories and video.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15
Session 1: 9 a.m.-1:05 p.m.
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
- LSU
- South Carolina
Session II: 1:45-4:45 p.m.
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
Tuesday, July 16
Session 1: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Georgia
- Tennessee
Session II: 12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
- Oklahoma
- Missouri
Wednesday, July 17
Session 1: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Alabama
- Mississippi State
Session II: 12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
- Texas
- Florida
Thursday, July 18
Session 1: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M
Session II: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Auburn
- Kentucky
2024 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees
Alabama
Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior
Tyler Booker, OL, Junior
Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student
Arkansas
Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Junior
Landon Jackson, DE, Senior
Auburn
Payton Thorne, QB, Senior
Eugene Asante, LB, Senior
Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore
Florida
Graham Mertz, QB, Senior
Shemar James, ILB, Junior
Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior
Georgia
Carson Beck, QB, Senior
Mykel Williams, DL, Junior
Malaki Starks, S, Junior
Kentucky
Marques Cox, OL, Senior
D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior
Deone Walker, DL, Junior
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior
Mason Taylor, TE, Junior
Harold Perkins, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior
Tre Harris, WR, Senior
Jared Ivey, DE, Senior
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, Senior
Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior
John Lewis, LB, Senior
Missouri
Luther Burden III, WR, Junior
Brady Cook, QB, Senior
Kristian Williams, DL, Senior
Oklahoma
Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore
Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior
Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior
South Carolina
Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
Debo Williams, LB, Senior
Tennessee
Cooper Mays, C, Senior
Keenan Pili, LB, Senior
Omari Thomas , DL, Senior
Texas
Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior
Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Shemar Turner, DL, Senior
Taurean York, LB, Sophomore
Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior
Vanderbilt
Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior
Langston Patterson, LB, Junior
CJ Taylor, S, Senior