How to Watch: Alabama at 2024 SEC Media Days

TV information and full schedule for the 2024 SEC Media Days in Dallas.

Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of the Southeastern Conference SEC logo at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of the Southeastern Conference SEC logo at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 SEC Media Days event will be one of change. For the first time, the event is being held in Dallas with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. From an Alabama perspective, it will be the first time since 2007 that Nick Saban won't be the head coach representing the Crimson Tide at the annual summer event.

Kalen DeBoer will make his SEC Media Days debut on Wednesday along with Alabama players Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore.

DeBoer is scheduled to speak at the main podium Wednesday morning from 9:05-9:35, which will be streamed live on SEC Network. He will then move to the digital media room from 9:40-9:55 a.m. The Alabama head coach will be on "Marty and McGee" from approximately 9:55-10:15 and is scheduled to be on the SEC Network set from 10:15-10:30 with various TV and radio appearances scattered throughout the afternoon.

The Alabama players will be doing radio interviews while DeBoer is at the podium before heading to breakout sessions with reporters themselves.

Conference commissioner Greg Sankey will kick off the event at the main podium on Monday morning from 9:05-9:50. LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will all take turns on Monday. Georgia, Tennessee Oklahoma and Missouri will go on Tuesday followed by Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida and Texas on Wednesday. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Kentucky will round out the event on Thursday.

SEC Network will provide on-air coverage throughout the four-day event, and BamaCentral will provide on-site coverage with stories and video.

2024 SEC Media Days Schedule

Monday, July 15

Session 1: 9 a.m.-1:05 p.m.

  • SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
  • LSU
  • South Carolina

Session II: 1:45-4:45 p.m.

  • Ole Miss
  • Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 16

Session 1: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Georgia
  • Tennessee

Session II: 12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

  • Oklahoma
  • Missouri

Wednesday, July 17

Session 1: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Alabama
  • Mississippi State

Session II: 12:45 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

  • Texas
  • Florida

Thursday, July 18

Session 1: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

  • Arkansas
  • Texas A&M

Session II: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

  • Auburn
  • Kentucky

2024 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior

Tyler Booker, OL, Junior

Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student

Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Junior

Landon Jackson, DE, Senior

Auburn

Payton Thorne, QB, Senior

Eugene Asante, LB, Senior

Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Senior

Shemar James, ILB, Junior

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior

Georgia

Carson Beck, QB, Senior

Mykel Williams, DL, Junior

Malaki Starks, S, Junior

Kentucky

Marques Cox, OL, Senior

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior

Deone Walker, DL, Junior

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior

Mason Taylor, TE, Junior

Harold Perkins, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior

Tre Harris, WR, Senior

Jared Ivey, DE, Senior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, Senior

Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior

John Lewis, LB, Senior

Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Junior

Brady Cook, QB, Senior

Kristian Williams, DL, Senior

Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore

Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior

Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior

South Carolina

Alex Huntley, DT, Senior

Luke Doty, ATH, Senior

Debo Williams, LB, Senior

Tennessee

Cooper Mays, C, Senior

Keenan Pili, LB, Senior

Omari Thomas , DL, Senior

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior

Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Senior

Taurean York, LB, Sophomore

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior

Langston Patterson, LB, Junior

CJ Taylor, S, Senior

