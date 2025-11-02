Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Second Bye Week
Alabama football had a well-deserved day off on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide is closing its second bye week of the 2025 regular season.
After falling to Florida State in the season opener, head coach Kalen DeBoer and company have won seven straight games, with the most recent coming against South Carolina on Oct. 25. Before outlasting the Gamecocks in a thriller on the road, the Crimson Tide became the first-ever program in SEC history to beat four consecutive ranked conference opponents without any open dates.
Alabama moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after the Tennessee win, and the Tide remained at that spot after outlasting South Carolina. Fast forward to Sunday, after having the week off, UA remained at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll.
Last week's No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana and No. 3 Texas A&M also remained in the same order after the Buckeyes and Hoosiers won their respective games on Saturday, while the Aggies had an open week as well.
The AP Top 25 will be released at around 1 p.m. CT and this article will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. The full Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 will also be included in this story.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
- Ohio State (60), 8-0, 1596
- Indiana (1), 9-0, 1525
- Texas A&M (3), 8-0, 1479
- Alabama, 7-1, 1385
- Georgia, 7-1, 1335
- Oregon, 7-1, 1284
- Ole Miss, 8-1, 1213
- BYU, 8-0, 1157
- Texas Tech, 8-1, 1028
- Notre Dame, 6-2, 992
- Virginia, 8-1, 852
- Oklahoma, 7-2, 806
- Texas, 7-2, 788
- Georgia Tech, 8-1, 740
- Louisville, 7-1, 734
- Vanderbilt, 7-2, 610
- Missouri, 6-2, 501
- Miami-FL, 6-2, 487
- Utah, 7-2, 476
- Michigan, 7-2, 468
- USC, 6-2, 291
- Tennessee, 6-3, 243
- Memphis, 8-1, 242
- Iowa, 6-2, 128
- Cincinnati, 7-2, 109
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Houston; No. 23 Navy
Others Receiving Votes
Washington 82; North Texas 60; James Madison 44; San Diego State 30; Pittsburgh 29; South Florida 21; Houston 18; Navy 16; TCU 12; Illinois 8; SMU 6; Arizona State 2; Tulane 1; Minnesota 1; LSU 1
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll