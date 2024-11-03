Bama Central

Where Alabama Football Ranks After Second Bye Week

Did the Crimson Tide move in the polls after having Saturday off?

Hunter De Siver

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer walks along the field during warmups before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
On Oct. 20, after losing two of its last three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee with a two-point victory at home over South Carolina in between, the Alabama football team dropped to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll, its lowest spot in the rankings since Nov. 2010.

Desperate for answers, the Crimson Tide needed a statement home victory over then-No. 21 Missouri on Oct. 26 to gain some momentum as its College Football Playoff contention chances were thinning. Alabama clearly understood this by dominating the Tigers with a 34-0 win, which moved the Tide up one spot in the polls.

Nevertheless, Alabama had its second bye this week as a game was not played on Saturday. The Crimson Tide must've enjoyed watching the games from home as it was quite the chaotic week due to seven ranked teams, including four ahead of Alabama, lost their respective matchups.

So, how much did this shake up the polls? Well, Alabama is now ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. And the AP Poll will be released later today.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (53), 9-0, 1349
  2. Georgia (1), 7-1, 1267
  3. Ohio State, 7-1, 1245
  4. Miami-FL, 9-0, 1194
  5. Texas, 7-1, 1138
  6. Tennessee, 7-1, 1039
  7. Penn State, 7-1, 982
  8. Notre Dame, 7-1, 961
  9. BYU, 8-0, 918
  10. Indiana, 9-0, 916
  11. Alabama, 6-2, 772
  12. Ole Miss, 7-2, 657
  13. LSU, 6-2, 653
  14. Boise State, 7-1, 615
  15. SMU, 8-1, 603
  16. Texas A&M, 7-2, 518
  17. Clemson, 6-2, 513
  18. Iowa State, 7-1, 511
  19. Army, 8-0, 404
  20. Washington State, 7-1, 284
  21. Kansas State, 7-2, 201
  22. Missouri, 6-2, 192
  23. Pittsburgh, 7-1, 178
  24. Colorado, 6-2, 124
  25. Vanderbilt, 6-3, 85

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis

Others Receiving Votes

Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;

This story will be updated with the AP Poll Top 25.

Alabama in the Polls by Week:

  • Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 1 (Western Kentucky): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 2 (South Florida): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 3 (Wisconsin): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 5 (Georgia): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 6 (Vanderbilt): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 7 (South Carolina): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 8 (Tennessee): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 9 (Missouri): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
  • After Week 10 (Bye): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
