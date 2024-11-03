Where Alabama Football Ranks After Second Bye Week
On Oct. 20, after losing two of its last three games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee with a two-point victory at home over South Carolina in between, the Alabama football team dropped to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll, its lowest spot in the rankings since Nov. 2010.
Desperate for answers, the Crimson Tide needed a statement home victory over then-No. 21 Missouri on Oct. 26 to gain some momentum as its College Football Playoff contention chances were thinning. Alabama clearly understood this by dominating the Tigers with a 34-0 win, which moved the Tide up one spot in the polls.
Nevertheless, Alabama had its second bye this week as a game was not played on Saturday. The Crimson Tide must've enjoyed watching the games from home as it was quite the chaotic week due to seven ranked teams, including four ahead of Alabama, lost their respective matchups.
So, how much did this shake up the polls? Well, Alabama is now ranked No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. And the AP Poll will be released later today.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (53), 9-0, 1349
- Georgia (1), 7-1, 1267
- Ohio State, 7-1, 1245
- Miami-FL, 9-0, 1194
- Texas, 7-1, 1138
- Tennessee, 7-1, 1039
- Penn State, 7-1, 982
- Notre Dame, 7-1, 961
- BYU, 8-0, 918
- Indiana, 9-0, 916
- Alabama, 6-2, 772
- Ole Miss, 7-2, 657
- LSU, 6-2, 653
- Boise State, 7-1, 615
- SMU, 8-1, 603
- Texas A&M, 7-2, 518
- Clemson, 6-2, 513
- Iowa State, 7-1, 511
- Army, 8-0, 404
- Washington State, 7-1, 284
- Kansas State, 7-2, 201
- Missouri, 6-2, 192
- Pittsburgh, 7-1, 178
- Colorado, 6-2, 124
- Vanderbilt, 6-3, 85
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis
Others Receiving Votes
Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;
This story will be updated with the AP Poll Top 25.
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Western Kentucky): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (South Florida): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (Bye): No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia): No. 1 in AP Poll, No. 2 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (South Carolina): No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee): No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Missouri): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Bye): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll