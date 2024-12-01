Hugh Freeze Reveals 'Biggest Difference' in Iron Bowl Loss to Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 13 Alabama defeated Auburn 28-14 at home in the 89th Iron Bowl on Saturday evening.
Unless the offense has an extremely explosive game with a plethora of quick scores, the team that wins has possession of the ball for a longer amount of time or was more efficient with it. This was the case for the Crimson Tide as Alabama logged 36:35 with the ball while the Tigers held it for 23:25.
That said, Auburn had a couple of productive drives in the first half that reached inside the red zone. However, two field goals were the lone results. Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze believes this was pivotal to the outcome of this year's Iron Bowl.
"It would've been a different game for sure," Freeze said during the postgame press conference. "We had the opportunity three times in the first half I believe. We had [wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith] open, just missed him. I regret calling the tempo play on the third-and-one, we should've slowed it down. There was still time, we held a timeout and they got us into what probably would've been better on the two-point play later on.
While Auburn's offense was 4-of-12 on third down and struggled in the red zone, the Tigers' defense couldn't get off the field either as Alabama went a stellar 12-of-18 on third down.
"I think the biggest difference in the game is their third-down conversions," Freeze said. "One time they were at third-and-11 or something and got it. I think the difference in the game was their ability to stay on the field on third down and us not being able to score touchdowns in the red zone.
Freeze explained that Auburn's third-down defense hadn't been at its best the past couple of weeks and tonight was no different as "it wore on us." Part of the reason for this was due to Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe's abilities as a dual-threat.
"You could tell we were gassed at times," Freeze said. "We knew how good Milroe was and what he could do with his feet and his arm. It just multiplies things. On some of the third-and-longs, when you can't off the field and have fatigue it wears on you and obviously the possessions we had and the opportunities too."
Milroe had one of his better games to close out the regular season as he completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 256 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 104 yards and a jaw-dropping three touchdowns on 17 carries.
On Milroe's first score, he brushed by Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who criticized him earlier this week by saying he's faster than the Alabama quarterback. Milroe responded on Tuesday by saying "I don't know who that is."
Alabama moves to 9-3 (5-4 SEC) as all the Crimson Tide can do now is watch to see if their very slim chances of making the College Football Playoff increase. Auburn falls to 5-7 (2-6 SEC), as this loss eliminated the Tigers from bowl game eligibility