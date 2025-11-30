Instant Analysis From Alabama's 27-20 Win Over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — No. 10 Alabama took down Auburn 27-20 on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton scored all three of Alabama's touchdowns, including the game-winner. UA safety Bray Hubbard hauled in an interception and also sealed the game with a forced fumble.
With this Iron Bowl victory, Alabama clinches the SEC Championship and will face Georgia with College Football Playoff seeding implications the line.
Alabama's run game played a big factor in tonight's game. This area has struggled for the Crimson Tide all season, and it shined when it mattered most.
"It isn't just about tonight. I think we took some steps against Oklahoma," head coach Kalen DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "I think there were some things that we did against a very good defense there. A lot of people have struggled to run the football against them, and I thought there were lanes, and I thought there were things that we did, that we hit on, and also some things that we didn't quite execute, and we took another step on that tonight.
"And you know, we needed it. We needed it, but it's just continued to be a work in progress, and it keeps getting better. And we face really good fronts each and every weekend. There's just dynamic players. There's big players up front that we got to block and move. And I think our communication has gotten better with the offensive line. I think we've emphasized it, obviously, more and more.
"And they, I think, are starting to really get a belief that they can make it happen. And I can't wait to see what the next step is next weekend."
Kicking has also been a major issue throughout the season, but Conor Talty looked sharp on Saturday night. Talty tallied two field goals, including one from 45 yards out. He was booed off of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Eastern Illinois last week, but shook it off in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"I'm just really proud of him," DeBoer said. "He's been kicking really well in practice. I know that what matters is in the games, but that 45-yarder, I think it was right around that, the first one into a little breeze, man, that's a hard kick, especially coming off of what I think most people would probably perceive as some rough outings.
"And so, man, I'm proud of the way the team supports him. I'm proud of the way that he's responded. He just went back to work. It's a lesson in resiliency for everyone, and it's a lesson in just, you know, the brotherhood. You know, no matter what it looks like or feels like inside, it's tight, these guys forgive, forget and move on, and all they care about is what's best for the team. And, you know, that's the competitiveness of Conor, that's the competitiveness of our whole team."
