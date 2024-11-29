Is Auburn Quarterback Payton Thorne's Ground Game Gritty Enough to Grind Out an Iron Bowl Upset?
The 2024 Iron Bowl is upon us and the stakes couldn't be higher as No. 13 Alabama welcomes Auburn to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. The Crimson Tide is hanging onto a final thread of hope for a big in the College Football Playoffs while the Tigers are looking for a victory to play spoiler and to qualify for their second-straight bowl game.
Second-year head coach Hugh Freeze nearly pulled off a historic upset last season over the Crimson Tide as a double-digit favorite. Alabama needed a heroic heave from Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-31 with 32-seconds left to avoid embarrassment and extend the Crimson Tide's winning streak over the Tigers to four games.
Freeze was brought to Auburn before last season for one purpose, to beat Alabama. His predecessor, Bryan Harsin, went 0-2 in Iron Bowls before being fired. Gus Malzahn lasted eight seasons on the Plains, managing a 3-5 record in the rivalry.
What lessons has Freeze taken from last season? How will he attack the Crimson Tide on Saturday? The answer can be found on film as Alabama has three losses and Freeze has two victories to pick through as the sides prepare for the Iron Bowl.
Alabama has struggled with quarterback run all season long. South Florida's Byrum Brown rushed for 108 yards, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia took 20 carries for 56 yards, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava nine carries for 44 yards, and Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold took 25 carries for 131 yards.
"Everybody's going to go look at what other teams have done to have success, on both sides of the ball, as part of a game plan," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "I did think (against Oklahoma) we saw a ton of one-plus style offense-- quarterback options to help the offense; as much as we've seen from anybody this year. So I thought that's certainly always going to be challenging when you have one extra hat in the box. And the key is, you're going to get some yards when you have that style offense in the run game, most certainly. But you got to keep them from having the explosive plays."
Freeze has never been shy about utilizing his quarterbacks in the running game as he's always been creative in his approach to offensive football. Bo Wallace, in Freeze's 2014 Ole Miss victory over Alabama, took 11 carries for 32 yards. Not eye-popping numbers on the surface level, however, when examining Freeze's rhythm its clear his designed-QB-run packages are used as the perfect change up to keep defenses off balanced.
If quarterback run is the change up, Auburn's fastball is undoubtedly the SEC's second leading rusher, senior running back Jarquez Hunter. Hunter's handled 174 carries for 1145 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. In the five Tiger wins Hunter has 89 carries for 715 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hunter's shown the same rushing ability that Vanderbilt's Sedrick Alexander, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson and Oklahoma's Xavier Robinson have in their penchant for finding small gaps and exploding with physicality through the line.
The Tigers have the running back that can beat the Crimson Tide, but what about the quarterback?
Thorne struggled this season protecting the football, turning the ball over nine times with eight interceptions and one lost fumble. However, Thorne's done much better in this department lately, only throwing one interception in the last three games.
All Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have to do on Saturday is feed the Crimson Tide a steady diet of Hunter on the ground. Thorne doesn't have to end the day with gaudy numbers as long as he protects the football and makes timely plays.
Thorne finished last year's Iron Bowl completing just five-of-16 passes for 91 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Additionally he took 15 for 57 yards, the most carries of any Tiger back on the day.
A committed running game has been at the crux of every Crimson Tide loss in 2024 as Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma all ran for over 160 yards against Alabama. The trio of quarterbacks combined for 54 carries for 231 yards or 4.5 yards per carry, an absolutely egregious number when considering the NCAA still considers sack yards as negative rushing numbers.
Alabama needs to play sound defense on Hunter in the running game, proverbially putting Auburn's fastball into play but the Crimson Tide defense has to also be ready for Thorne's legs in crucial downs and distances as to not strike out swinging at Freeze's change up.