Ivan Taylor Ready for 'Much More Significant Role' for Alabama Defense in Year 2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In the current age of college football, it is not unusual for a player to transfer after one season if he doesn't find himself in the starting lineup or rotation. Alabama safety Ivan Taylor played in all 15 games last season as a true freshman, but his role was mainly on special teams until the end of the year.

The Crimson Tide returns two of the most experienced safeties in the country in Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb. But the depth and competition in the secondary doesn't scare Taylor, it drives him.

"I came here for the competitive part of it, just really proving myself," Taylor said. "I am who I say I am. Just working every day to be better, to be better than them, and then I’m pushing them to be the best they can be. That’s helped me dramatically."

During his true freshman season, Taylor said Sabb and Hubbard took him under their wing. His freshman year experience taught him to trust God more and trust the process that the coaches preach. Instead of pouting about his lack of playing time, Taylor asked the coaches what he needed to better and went to work.

"That dude's process is amazing," Hubbard said of Taylor. "He comes in the building every day ready to work... He's guy that we can trust to go in the back end and execute."

Because of the work he's put in this offseason, Taylor will play a much bigger role in Alabama's defense this season in one of the most experienced secondaries in the country.

"Ivan Taylor comes to mind of a guy that has elevated his game to another level going into this second season here with us," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "He’s going to have a much more significant role in our defense. His work ethic is phenomenal. You look at the things he’s done in the offseason, and we have GPS tracking and all that, and he continues to be some of the highest outputs that we have on player load throughout practice and the offseason workouts. So he’s done a really good job.”

Cornerback Zabien Brown said Taylor is the "perfect example" of the standard at Alabama.

"He’s in here early, stays late," Brown added. "The focus he has for a young guy, he moves around like a vet."

When the Alabama defense trots out on the field for the first series against East Carolina, Taylor likely won't be out there with veterans Hubbard and Sabb as starters. But he might be, or he could be for the next play or series. Wommack has made it clear this offseason that Taylor will play a big factor for his "Swarm D," and Taylor is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

"I stay hungry," Taylor said. "I make sure anything I’m able to do to get on that field, I’m gonna do it— extra work, extra film time. I asked the coaches what I needed to do to be able to get on the field and try to make as many plays as I can... Whatever they need me for but as well as being hungry, starving for it so that when I get on the field, I can make my opportunity the best it can be."

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