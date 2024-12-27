Jaylen Mbakwe 'Embracing' Role as Receiver During ReliaQuest Bowl Practice
It was quite an intense 24-hour period in Tuscaloosa not even two full weeks ago.
Alabama freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe appeared to be headed into the transfer portal on Dec. 16, but never officially entered his well-known name. Mbakwe, who has played a key role and a ton of snaps for the Crimson Tide this season on the defensive side of the ball, lined up at both cornerback and wide receiver while the former state champion was at Clay-Chalkville High School.
There was speculation that Mbakwe wanted to change schools to potentially play on both sides of the field once again, but on Dec. 17, he announced that he was staying at Alabama. One day later, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack were very excited to have Mbakwe return for his sophomore season, but were also open to him lining up at wide receiver once again.
Due to injuries and outgoing transfers, Alabama is down to just four scholarship wide receivers being available for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan on New Year's Eve. Not only to help for Wednesday's game but to also possibly see a glimpse of the Crimson Tide in 2025, Mbakwe was practicing with the wide receivers on Friday.
“I don’t think the game is too fast for Bak at all,” Sheridan said after Friday's practice. “I don’t see any wide-eyed piece of that. I wouldn’t say that. Seems to have a good presence there.”
Mbakwe had 41 catches for 615 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season at Clay-Chalkville. He played quarterback as a senior and scored 19 touchdowns with 2,536 passing yards, 891 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
“Obviously he has experience with the ball in his hand. Catching the ball and securing the football is not something new to him. He has good quickness. Very good athlete. It’s a lot for him to learn in a short amount of time, but he’s had a great attitude. Practices really hard. We’re glad he’s out there with us.”
It's uncertain at this time if Mbakwe will see snaps at receiver in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but he's shown a lot of promise while playing offense during practice.
“He’s really embraced it,” Sheridan said. “Very attentive. Quick learner. [Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard] is doing a great job of bringing him up to speed on some of those things. He’s been good.”
Mbakwe wore the No. 6 jersey instead of his typical No. 9. Running back Richard Young dons the No. 9 and having the same number on the same side of the ball is prohibited. No. 6 belonged to former Alabama wide receiver Kobe Prentice, who recently transferred to Baylor.