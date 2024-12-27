Cam Calhoun Brings Mentality That 'Belongs at Alabama'
The secondary was and still is a big need for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2025 as current co-captain and safety Malachi Moore is out of eligibility and all but certainly headed to the NFL Draft, plus Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith. Should cornerback Domani Jackson declare for the NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide would also be without him next season.
In order to help fix these dilemmas, Alabama signed former Utah cornerback Cam Calhoun out of the transfer portal on Dec. 18. The 6-foot, 180-pounder totaled 21 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception this season. Calhoun was the No. 4 cornerback and No. 46 overall player in the transfer portal, per 247 Sports, meaning his stats reflect that opposing quarterbacks don't target the receiver he's shadowing very often.
"I'm excited about Cam Calhoun," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after Friday's ReliaQuest Bowl practice. "You always look at the experience value out of the transfer portal. I think we're addressing some needs from an experience standpoint. He's a guy that could play multiple positions, he can do a lot of different things, he's shown physicality, he's long and he looks like our guys.
"Cam walked into the door with a mentality that he belonged at Alabama. Typically to me, those are the guys that'll be successful here."
Calhoun's transfer process helped check several boxes that Wommack didn't fully realize should be on his list of wants and needs from a transfer player.
"One of the things I've realized that we have to navigate here in the transfer portal is finding young men that believe they can play at Alabama," Wommack said. "More often than not, there's a number of guys that are excited about it and interested in it, but when the rubber meets the road they don't think that they can play here. So they choose, not to come, which is okay. If you don't think you can play here, then you shouldn't come play at Alabama."
Although the Tide isn't in the 12-team College Football Playoff, Alabama is still widely considered as the mecca of the sport. As Wommack said, plenty of athletes want to commit or transfer to the Crimson Tide because of this, but it's a difficult task from both on and off-the-field perspectives. Nevertheless, as previously stated, Wommack doesn't believe this will be a problem for Calhoun.