Joel Klatt's Comments on Ty Simpson: Just a Minute
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is the current frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy, as implied by his comments on Monday to "The Next Round."
"If Ty Simpson's name was Ty Manning, we would cancel the end of the season Heisman Trophy ceremony and just do it now," Klatt said. Manning is in reference to Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of former SEC quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch Manning's performance so far this season has not lived up to expectations.
Simpson passed for 340 yards on Saturday in the No. 8 Crimson Tide's 30-14 home win against Vanderbilt. He did have his first interception of the season but has thrown for 300 or more yards in two of Alabama's last three games (the last two of which were against ranked teams).
"He's growing. He's growing into his role, and it was good to hear him take ownership right after the game, too, because there [were] certainly some some things we left out there on the field," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "He’s a humble guy, you know, when you talk to him, and he understands all the improvement."
Alabama adding Grubb to its 2025 coaching staff was generally regarded as good news for Simpson, who had never started a college game prior to this year. Through five games, the redshirt junior has recorded 1,478 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns.
"He's past the point now where he's gotta try to prove to people that he can do it," head coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. "He's done it at a high level. So now it's about his leadership with our team and helping us be the best version that we can each and every week as we improve."
Simpson has played at a level consistent with being a high-level SEC starting quarterback since the team's loss at Florida State in the season opener. He now has his first conference road start out of the way (the Sept. 27 win at Georgia), with his second to follow this weekend at No. 14 Missouri.
There will be several chances for Simpson to cement himself as a key player in the Heisman race throughout the remainder of the regular season. Alabama has played two consecutive games against ranked foes and is presently scheduled for two more; No. 15 Tennessee, the Crimson Tide's Oct. 18 opponent, plays unranked Arkansas prior to facing Alabama.