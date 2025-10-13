Kevin Riley's Increased Importance in Alabama Offense: Just a Minute
Alabama football did not come out of its 27-24 road win at Missouri on Saturday with a fully healthy roster. Senior running back Jam Miller was one of the players injured, sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter.
"Jam and [wide receiver] Derek [Meadows] will both be going through their [concussion] protocol this week," head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday.
Miller being injured is not unfamiliar territory for the No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC). The offensive backfield had to manage without him for the first three games of this season as he recovered from a collarbone injury, and it was redshirt freshman Kevin Riley who shouldered the bulk of the responsibilities.
Riley, a Tuscaloosa product (he played at Central High School, a very short distance from the UA campus), has rushed for 183 yards this fall across all six games. He had a receiving touchdown against the Tigers this past weekend.
"There's some things he can do that are a little different than the rest of the group," DeBoer said on Sept. 6 after the Crimson Tide defeated ULM 73-0. Riley recorded 69 rush yards in that contest on 11 carries. He has yet to find paydirt on the ground in 2025.
He was an important part of the running-back corps while Miller was on the shelf the first time, and if Miller has to miss multiple games again, Riley will be needed to help make up for the lost production. In SEC play, his per-carry numbers have tapered off; his highest average against a conference foe was 3.4 yards per carry (Vanderbilt), while he had a season-low 2.7 yards per attempt Saturday. Part of that is explained by a reduced workload, since Miller returned in the SEC opener at Georgia.
Fellow running back Daniel Hill has been working his way through minor injury issues, as was revealed Monday. Hill, a sophomore, caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Missouri. With his increased presence, Riley won't have to take on all the rushing duties alone in Miller's stead.
"I don’t know if there was a guy we were more optimistic about coming out of spring ball than Daniel. We’re hoping that that starts to show up a little bit more here," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday.
Hill and Riley each had six carries for 16 yards in Columbia. Alabama's tailbacks did not record a 100-yard game against a Power Four team without Miller. In order for the offensive backfield to be successful, that will have to change with or without him, starting this Saturday against No. 11 Tennessee.