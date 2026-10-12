Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football Against Texas A&M

Alabama's home matchup against Texas A&M will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This will be Alabama's Homecoming Weekend game. The Crimson Tide owns an 89-14-1, all-time record on homecoming. UA held a 22-Homecoming game winning streak dating back to 2001, but Oklahoma outlasted Alabama 23-21 this past season.

Alabama leads the all-time series against the Aggies 13-3, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 1, 1942, and the last coming on Oct. 7, 2023. The Tide holds a 6-1 home record against the Aggies and has won eight of the last 10 overall meetings.

This game has some spice to it, as former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton and offensive lineman Wilkin Formby transferred to the Aggies earlier this offseason. They are among 20 outgoing Crimson Tide transfers.

Neverthless, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide aren't worried about the Aggies and Mike Elko right now. After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday to now-No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama heads into one of its biggest games of the year, The Third Saturday of October.

Tennessee is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, its only blemish a one-score loss to No. 7 Texas. The Volunteers have struggled offensively this season, but are once again a bona fide College Football Playoff contender under head coach Josh Heupel.

Week 8 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

LSU at Auburn: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

Texas A&M at Alabama: 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma at Mississippi State: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Tennessee at South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network

Ole Miss at Texas: 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

All times central

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