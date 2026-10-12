Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football Against Texas A&M
In this story:
Alabama's home matchup against Texas A&M will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This will be Alabama's Homecoming Weekend game. The Crimson Tide owns an 89-14-1, all-time record on homecoming. UA held a 22-Homecoming game winning streak dating back to 2001, but Oklahoma outlasted Alabama 23-21 this past season.
Alabama leads the all-time series against the Aggies 13-3, with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 1, 1942, and the last coming on Oct. 7, 2023. The Tide holds a 6-1 home record against the Aggies and has won eight of the last 10 overall meetings.
This game has some spice to it, as former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton and offensive lineman Wilkin Formby transferred to the Aggies earlier this offseason. They are among 20 outgoing Crimson Tide transfers.
Neverthless, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide aren't worried about the Aggies and Mike Elko right now. After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday to now-No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama heads into one of its biggest games of the year, The Third Saturday of October.
Tennessee is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, its only blemish a one-score loss to No. 7 Texas. The Volunteers have struggled offensively this season, but are once again a bona fide College Football Playoff contender under head coach Josh Heupel.
Week 8 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels
All times central
- LSU at Auburn: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN
- Texas A&M at Alabama: 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Oklahoma at Mississippi State: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
- Tennessee at South Carolina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network
- Ole Miss at Texas: 6:30 p.m. on ABC
- Vanderbilt at Kentucky: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows
All times central
- Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina (won 48-10)
- Sept. 12: at Kentucky (won 45-17)
- Sept. 19: vs. Florida State (won 50-36)
- Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina (won 49-18)
- Oct. 3: at Mississippi State, (won 56-23)
- Oct. 10: vs. Georgia, (lost 20-17)
- Oct. 17: at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Oct. 31: BYE
- Nov. 7: at LSU, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
- Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt, EARLY (11 a.m-12 p.m.)
- Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga, 1 p.m. on SECN+
- Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, FLEX (2:30-3:30 p.m. OR 5-7 p.m.)
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver