Kickoff Time Announced for Alabama Football at Tennessee

Alabama's road matchup against Tennessee will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Neyland Stadium. A TV designation will be determined after the Oct. 10 games.

The Crimson Tide beat the Volunteers 37-20 on Oct. 18, 2025. Ty Simpson threw for 253 yards with two touchdowns, but the highlight of the game was Zabien Brown's 99-yard pick-six as time expired to the end of the first half.

Alabama leads the all-time series 61-39-8, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 28, 1901. UA holds a 27-22-1 record at UT and has won eight of the past 10 overall matchups. However, the Volunteers have come out on top in each of the last two contests in Knoxville.

The rivalry will look a bit different this season, as for the first time since 1970, Alabama and Tennessee have agreed to wear their “home” jerseys for the annual Third Saturday in October in 2026 and 2027. The Crimson Tide will don crimson tops in Knoxville while the Volunteers sport their orange jersey. Next season will be the same arrangement in Tuscaloosa.

The two teams played at Legion Field from 1932-97 with the last home-and-home matchup in Alabama occurring on Oct. 18, 1969, in Birmingham. Both programs often wore their home jerseys in unison during this era.

Nevertheless, Tennessee isn't on the minds of Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and company, as the No. 6 Crimson Tide has begun preparing for this Saturday's home game against No. 2 Georgia. In addition to Nick Saban and ESPN's College GameDay crew coming to Tuscaloosa, President Donald Trump will be in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Week 7 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

Florida at Texas: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

Mississippi State at LSU: 11 a.m. on ABC or ESPN

The Citadel at Texas A&M: 12 p.m. on SECN+

Auburn at Georgia: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or SEC Network

Missouri at Ole Miss: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee: 2:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN or SEC Network

Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Kentucky at Oklahoma: 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

All times central

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