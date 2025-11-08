Alabama Football Injury Updates Against LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama football is set for its sixth SEC game of the season and fifth at home against LSU on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Both teams released their initial availability reports on Wednesday evening and there were no changes on Thursday or Friday. The final injury reports were revealed 90 minutes before kickoff. Here's who's in and who's out for Alabama and LSU.
Alabama's Final Availability Report
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Danny Lewis Jr., TE — Game-time decision
LSU's Final Availability Report
Gabriel Reliford, DE — Out
Zach Weeks, LB — Out
Whit Weeks, LB — Out
Tyree Adams, OL — Out
This story will be updated throughout the game with postgame comments from Kalen DeBoer if necessary. Latest updates at the top.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams' was listed as probable on the initial injury report, but his injury designation is unknown at this time. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't mention anything during Monday's press conference or Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, but like the report says, the sophomore is probable to face the Tigers.
Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama over the weekend after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. DeBoer spoke to the media for the first time on Monday following the incident and said "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time."
That said, two pivotal wide receivers were not on the initial injury report after being banged up a couple oof weeks ago. Before facing South Carolina, freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks was listed as "doubtful," and ended up not facing the Gamecocks. Early in the game, fellow Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton sustained an injury and never returned. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Oct. 29 that they'll be good to go for LSU.
Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. has missed the past couple of games due to an injury that DeBoer hasn't discussed. He's been on the sideline during games while wearing street clothes with a boot on his left foot.
Alabama linebacker Cayden Jones missed both the Missouri and Tennessee games due to surgery for an ankle injury. DeBoer said on Oct. 13 that "he’ll be down for a little while." The sophomore has primarily played snaps on special teams this season.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained in September. That said, DeBoer explained on Monday that, "We anticipate [Russaw] to be back sooner than later."
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.