Alabama Football vs. Tennessee Official Availability Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 6 Alabama football will play its fourth SEC game of the season and second at home against No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Oct. 15
Qua Russaw, LB — Out
Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out
Cayden Jones, LB — Out
Derek Meadows, WR — Out
Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out
Jaylen Mbakwe, WR — Questionable
Jam Miller, RB — Questionable
Tennessee Initial Availability Report: Oct. 15
Ricky Gibson III, DB — Out
Travis Smith Jr., WR — Out
Jermod McCoy, DB — Out
Radarious Jackson, WR — Out
Edwin Spillman, LB — Out for first half
Ethan Davis, TE — Questionable
DeSean Bishop, RB — Probable
On Wednesday, Alabama head coach shared the latest on the injuries that running back Jam Miller and wide receiver Derek Meadows sustained during the 27-24 win over Missouri this past Saturday.
"Yeah, I expect Derek will be out," DeBoer said. "I think Jam's in probably what we'd put in a questionable state for the weekend as far as the report tonight. That's kind of where I see it right now."
Meadows went down after taking a hit (which resulted in a targeting penalty) while going for a catch. He was down for a while and Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer came rushing over the second Meadows hit the turf. Meadows eventually got up and went straight to the locker room with the support of trainers before returning to the sidelines in street clothes.
Miller was injured on a fourth-down conversion with 10:23 to go in regulation. He hauled in a shovel pass for 10 yards and was knocked out of bounds. Like Meadows, he also went straight to the locker room rather than the blue tent, and he never returned to the game.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe only played two snaps against Vanderbilt and was riding an exercise bike on the sideline. He missed the Missouri game and is questionable for Tennessee.
Alabama wolf linebackers Qua Russaw and Jah-Marien Latham will be away from the Crimson Tide's field for a while. Russaw broke his foot against Georgia this past Saturday and will miss an extended period of time, while Latham is out for the season following a neck injury he sustained last week during practice.
Russaw and Latham were listed as co-starters on the Crimson Tide's Week 1 depth chart, and they each made an impact prior to their respective injuries. Russaw had four total tackles, including one for loss, and a sack. Latham had two tackles against Florida State before missing the next two games with a lower-body injury.
With Russaw and Latham out, redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre has been the alpha Wolf linebacker with true freshman Justin Hill right behind. Pierre was the starter against Vanderbilt and Hill had a good chunk of snaps.
The availability report also includes defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The redshirt freshman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he sustained during a practice on Sept. 3. Beaman was filling starter Tim Keenan III's role against Florida State, but true freshman London Simmons was the starter against Louisiana Monroe and Wisconsin before Keenan's return last week.
This story will be updated.