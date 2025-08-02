LT Overton and Alabama Leaders Getting Rid of 'Pissy Attitudes'
In the second year of Alabama's new defensive system under coordinator Kane Wommack, the Crimson Tide has some things to prove if it hopes to return to where it once stood as one of college football's best units.
Senior bandit LT Overton, alongside the rest of the team's leaders, have done a lot this offseason in terms of creating a culture that will support a dominant defense. The former 5-Star prospect spoke on how he and his fellow leaders have dealt with any bad attitudes from young players who are entering the program for the first time.
Overton said, "There will be times where, I'm not going to lie, some of the young guys are starting to learn the standard, learn the new methods when they're coming in. They'll have a little pissy attitude, but at the end of the day, it's about time, effort, and how locked in the leaders are on these young guys in making sure that they're focused on the standard."
"It doesn't matter if they like it or not," he continued, "[Team leaders] are going to voice our opinion and let them know, 'This is the standard, this is what we're grinding for, this is what we're driving for.' We don't need any outside noise. We just need to all be locked in as one whole unit."
Overton highlighted his fellow senior teammate, Tim Keenan, as a major contributor to his development as a leader, saying, "What I learned from from [Tim Keenan] is just how to bring dominance to a unit because you know when he's on one day, and you know when he's off."
"If i'm being honest, he's one of the voices of the whole defense as a unit. When we see [Tim Keenan] hyped, the whole defense is hyped, not just the defensive line. (...) At the end of the day he's got our back."
As a duo in 2024, Overton and Keenan combined for 4.5 sacks and 67 quarterback pressures. If the pair can convert some of those pressures into more sacks this season, Alabama could very well have one of the strongest units in the SEC, if not the entire nation.