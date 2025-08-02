Bama Central

LT Overton Outlines His Steps to Reaching the Next Level

Senior Alabama bandit LT Overton described where he needs to improve as a player in order to achieve the goals he has for himself.

Mason Woods

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13), lineman LT Overton (22), and defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe (9) react to recovering a fumble by the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13), lineman LT Overton (22), and defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe (9) react to recovering a fumble by the South Carolina Gamecocks during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
LT Overton, Alabama's senior bandit looking to step into a larger role this season, was one of the most highly touted prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. Hailing from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, the former 5-Star enrolled at Texas A&M and played his first two years of SEC football in College Station.

Shortly after the conclusion of his sophomore year, Overton entered the transfer portal and found his way to Tuscaloosa where he was immediately thrust into a bit of a different defensive role than he was given in his time with the Aggies.

Though he arrived on campus as a more slender, edge rusher type, Overton quickly grew into the bandit role that Kane Wommack and the rest of the defensive staff envisioned for him. In his first year with the Crimson Tide, Overton saw time in all 13 games, earning four starts, but he was unable to make the direct impact that Alabama fans, and the staff, were looking for.

Despite an impressive amount of quarterback pressures in 2024 with 39, Overton was only able to convert two of those into negative plays, finishing the season with just two sacks.

He opened up a bit on what steps he needs to take as a player in order to make more of an impact in 2025 and possibly reach the NFL, saying, "Finishing. That was one of my most prominent issues last year, I had a lot of pressures, but when it came to finishing, it was just that close. I feel like affected me a lot when it comes to scouting."

He shared what he and his teammates have worked on this offseason to ensure that pressures are converted into sacks, saying, "It's that last second burst, once you get past the offensive line, how are you gonna burst to the ball?"

"When it comes to finishing, we've got a lot of versatile quarterbacks now in college football, so it's about the pursuit angles you're taking and how you're finishing at the quarterback. We'll do pursuit angle drills and finishing drills to make sure we're working on wrapping up."

Overton, fellow senior Tim Keenan and sophomore James Smith are likely to be the starters along Alabama's defensive line this season, and will need to improve on 2024 where, as a unit, they finished with just 13.5 sacks.

