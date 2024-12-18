Alabama Football Adds SEC Defensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The college football transfer portal window is wide open and the Alabama Crimson Tide is seeing players going in and out to kick off the offseason. Alabama already celebrated getting tight end Danny Lewis Jr. and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe back from flirtations with the portal and now the Crimson Tide can celebrate a true victory as Alabama adds former Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins from the portal.
Collins is a former 4-star recruit out of Gardendale High School in Alabama in the Class of 2023 who chose to play for the Florida Gators. He appeared in 18 games over the last two seasons for the Gators tallying 29 total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Collins appeared in six of Florida's first seven games but hadn't seen any action since a mid-October matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The 6-foot-4, 280 pound defensive lineman projects to help a defensive line that's already seen three players enter the transfer portal and will be hit hard by graduation as Tim Keenan, Jah-Marien Latham and Tim Smith are all out of eligibility.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
More Football News From Alabama Crimson Tide On SI:
Transfer Portal Turmoil on The Joe Gaither Show
What Alabama's Quarterback Room Could Look Like in 2025
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going