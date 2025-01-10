Nick Saban Named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
The legendary Alabama head coach won seven national titles over his five-decade career.
In this story:
Exactly one year to the day that he announced the end of his college coaching career, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class.
Saban was informed of his induction on the set of "College GameDay" on Friday night ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Texas.
The legendary coach won six of his seven national titles with the Crimson Tide, more than any other coach in the history of the sport. Saban also won 11 SEC championships and one MAC championship.
This story will be updated.
Published |Modified