Bama Central

Nick Saban Named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class

The legendary Alabama head coach won seven national titles over his five-decade career.

Katie Windham

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; CFP executive director Bill Hancock (left) awards the trophy to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; CFP executive director Bill Hancock (left) awards the trophy to Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

Exactly one year to the day that he announced the end of his college coaching career, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was named to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

Saban was informed of his induction on the set of "College GameDay" on Friday night ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Texas.

The legendary coach won six of his seven national titles with the Crimson Tide, more than any other coach in the history of the sport. Saban also won 11 SEC championships and one MAC championship.

This story will be updated.

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football