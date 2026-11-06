Nick Saban Offers Blueprint for Navigating the Heisman Race

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked what advice he’d give to players who are currently in the Heisman Trophy race as the season winds down.

It's no secret why he was asked this; Saban pumped out Heisman Trophy winners like it was nobody’s business: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020) and Bryce Young (2021).

“We had a lot of great competitors,” Saban said. “Even if they had success in the past, they always rise up to the next challenge, and I think that’s what makes them great.”

Saban credited his best players for maintaining the same approach regardless of any external factors. He also noted that individual awards like the Heisman Trophy are products of team success.

“I think the most important thing in this is if your team wins, that gives everybody a better chance to get accolades, and it's no different with the Heisman Trophy,” he said. “You’re gonna play bigger games, you’re gonna get more exposure.”

Saban’s advice to the players that he coached always came from a place of staying level-headed, hammering home the idea of not trying to do too much, especially with quarterbacks.

“My focus with our players was all about playing good,” he said. “If you go out there and execute and play well, don’t force plays, don’t try to do something to make plays that aren’t there, especially at quarterback.”

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Three of Saban’s four Heisman winners weren’t quarterbacks, though. His message to those players was similar, but emphasized consistency.

“Running back, just do what you’ve always done,” he said. “That’s what’s got you to this point.”

The seven-time national champion then shifted his focus to one of the hallmarks of what success looked like at Alabama: preparation.

“How do you prepare? How do you practice every week? How do you get ready to play?” Saban said. “Because playing well is the most important thing, and what you did in the past is not gonna impact what happens in the future, so you still gotta focus on what’s in front of you each and every day.”

It was a philosophy he preached throughout his Alabama tenure, and one that remained unchanged regardless of players’ individual accolades.

“So, be where your feet are is what I used to try and tell guys,” he said. “And think about that; that’s an outcome-oriented thing. Let’s think about what you gotta do for you to play well, have success in this game, and for this team to have success, because that will enhance your chances of having a chance to get recognized.”

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