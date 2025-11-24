No. 10 Alabama 56, Eastern Illinois 0: Upon Further Review
The No. 10 Alabama football team completed its last regular season home game in definitive fashion Saturday, shutting out FCS Eastern Illinois 56-0 on Senior Day for its ninth win of the 2025 campaign. The Crimson Tide put up eight rushing touchdowns in its second shutout win this season (the first was a Sept. 6 defeat of Louisiana Monroe by a 73-0 score).
"Just good to get a lot of guys out there today and, of course, get the win, and just a good week of practice," Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the dominant victory. "Love the response that we had this week, all week, and the work on practice."
Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) remained at the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll. Up next? The first road Iron Bowl of DeBoer's tenure, and the first night game in the rivalry since 2014. The Crimson Tide faces Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Player of the Game: Safety Bray Hubbard has been a consistent force in Alabama's defensive backfield during his junior season. He's up to 53 total stops (33 solo) and three interceptions. He co-led the Crimson Tide in total tackles against the Panthers (3-9) with four, and added his first sack of the season. Hubbard's two solo tackles in his most recent outing also equaled the team best for the game.
Play of the Game: Glimpses into a team's future are a component in many FBS-vs.-FCS matchups. Alabama put a number of its young players on the field Saturday. One of them was redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Mack, who broke off a 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that stretched his squad's lead to six touchdowns. Mack, who accompanied DeBoer from Washington and had a touchdown pass against Mercer last November, completed all five of his pass attempts opposite the Eastern Illinois defense for 45 yards.
Stat of the Game: The Panthers only accounted for a total of 34 yards in their trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium, being outgained by 505 yards. Perspective on just how little offense the visitors could muster can be found in the fact that half of that yardage output can be seen on a single play from the first drive: Charles Kellom took a handoff for 17 yards to convert a third down with 15 yards to go. Quarterback Cole LaCrue (who had a passer rating of -200) fell victim to an interception by freshman Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. on the very next play.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. The Panthers threw the same number of passes as Austin Mack. Their starter did not have any completions.
Eastern Illinois attempted exactly nine passes in the game. LaCrue only threw one, and it was intercepted. Redshirt freshman Connor Wolf came in and had marginally better fortunes in that none of his throws resulted in turnovers; he completed four out of eight passes for 20 yards.
2. Kevin Riley had his best game since September.
Local product Kevin Riley shouldered increased responsibility at the beginning of this season when Jam Miller was injured. Upon Miller's return, Riley's carries began to decrease. He scored the first two touchdowns of his Alabama career against the Panthers and accounted for 73 all-purpose yards, his most since a 114-yard showing at home against ULM on Sept. 6.
3. Jam Miller had his first game with 10 carries or more this month and his highest yardage total since mid-October.
Senior Jam Miller played his last regular season home game over the weekend, and he was in need of a strong performance after averaging three yards per carry or fewer in games since the Third Saturday in October. In the Crimson Tide's past two contests prior to facing Eastern Illinois, Miller had eight and nine carries respectively. He was given 11 touches on Saturday, amassing 62 yards (5.6 per carry) and a touchdown.
4. Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw had a multi-tackle game in his return from injury.
Qua Russaw finally got to get back to the field Saturday after missing nearly two months following a broken foot that he incurred during the Georgia game Sept. 27, which required surgery. Getting him back is a lift for the defense, adding more to his position especially (which has thrived thanks to the efforts of Yhonzae Pierre). Russaw had two total tackles, one solo, in his return to action.
5. Cole Adams had more than double the number of return yards than Eastern Illinois had total yards.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver and return specialist Cole Adams' 99 yards gave him the nod as the game's leader in non-passing all-purpose yards. The bulk of that was because of return yardage: 20 on kickoff returns and 56 on punt returns. The resulting number, 76, is more than double the Panthers' total yards, a number which equates to 68. Eastern Illinois had 42 return yards, 19 on an interception return by Kaleb Lyons in the second quarter.
6. Alabama's receptions leader was a true freshman at a position impacted by injuries.
Starting tight end Josh Cuevas sustained an injury in practice leading up to Saturday's game, and while a veteran getting hurt during a stretch in which he's playing some of his best football is noy any kind of dream scenario, it does present opportunities for others. Freshman tight end Marshall Pritchett had the most receptions of any Alabama player Saturday, with four for 33 yards.
7. Dre Washington recorded his first rushing yards since the Wisconsin game.
Louisiana transfer running back Dre Washington had multiple carries in each of Alabama's first three games, but Saturday was his first game with rushing attempts since Sept. 13 against Wisconsin. Washington set a new season high of 23 yards on five carries, with a long run of 14 yards.
8. Alabama's offensive line didn't give up any sacks despite being down a captain.
Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford did not play in Saturday's game, leaving Geno VanDeMark to take over snapping duties in his absence. Brailsford is one of the best centers in the country, and though Eastern Illinois doesn't have the same size in the trenches as FBS teams, the Alabama offensive line didn't give up any quarterback hurries or sacks.
9. Ty Simpson only played one half, but he had not thrown for fewer than 200 yards in a game until Saturday.
The Crimson Tide quarterback completed 11 passes on 16 attempts against the Panthers, but two interceptions bogged down his stats, and he went without a touchdown pass. His 147 yards were the lowest in a game this year, but he would've had more than that and had a chance at eclipsing his previous low of 200 yards if he had played for even one additional quarter.
10. Alabama's defense didn't give up a single third-down conversion after the first quarter.
Eastern Illinois ran 39 total plays in the contest, five more plays than total yards on its ledger. Alabama's defensive backups didn't let up any big plays on third down, as the Panthers only went 1-for-11 on the afternoon. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, has been an efficient team on third down this season and converted eight of its 11 tries.