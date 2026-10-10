No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

Georgia at Alabama Game Information

Who: No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (100,077)

Game Captains: Alabama: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams; Georgia: To be announced

Series: Alabama leads 45-27-4, 24-13-4 at home

Current streak: Georgia has won the last one matchup (2025 SEC Championship game)

Last Meeting: Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga., Georgia won 28-7

Weather Information for Georgia at Alabama

Hurricane Isaias made landfall on the shores of South Alabama on Friday night as a Category Three hurricane. Current forecasts predict rain in Tuscaloosa until about 1 p.m. CT, with the odds of precipitation dropping to about 20% after that before dropping to sub-10-percent by kickoff. The expectation currently is that the worst will be over long before kickoff. We will provide updates here as forecasts change.

How to Watch, Listen to Georgia at Alabama

TV: ABC — Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 84 (Alabama), 82 (Georgia)

Betting Odds for Georgia at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Over/Under: 51.5 points

This is will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Georgia at Alabama

Alabama tight end Josh Ford is questionable with a broken arm. He has spearheaded a tight end room that has been physically dominant through five games, and at the center of Alabama's improved run game. As the Crimson Tide faces its toughest test yet, there will be a lot of pressure on Jay Lindsey, Danny Lewis Jr., and Kaleb Edwards if Ford is unable to go.

Can Alabama produce another fast start? Can Ryan Coleman-Williams recreate the magic from two years ago? That and more in the storylines we're watching.

Can Keelon Russell handle Georgia's elite inside linebackers? Can the Alabama secondary force Gunner Stockton into making a mistake? That and more inthe matchups that will decide this Week 5 game.

Depth Chart: Georgia at Alabama

Alabama Depth Chart

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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