No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
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Georgia at Alabama Game Information
Who: No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (5-0, 3-0 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (100,077)
Game Captains: Alabama: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams; Georgia: To be announced
Series: Alabama leads 45-27-4, 24-13-4 at home
Current streak: Georgia has won the last one matchup (2025 SEC Championship game)
Last Meeting: Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga., Georgia won 28-7
Weather Information for Georgia at Alabama
Hurricane Isaias made landfall on the shores of South Alabama on Friday night as a Category Three hurricane. Current forecasts predict rain in Tuscaloosa until about 1 p.m. CT, with the odds of precipitation dropping to about 20% after that before dropping to sub-10-percent by kickoff. The expectation currently is that the worst will be over long before kickoff. We will provide updates here as forecasts change.
How to Watch, Listen to Georgia at Alabama
TV: ABC — Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline), and Laura Rutledge (sideline)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 84 (Alabama), 82 (Georgia)
Betting Odds for Georgia at Alabama
Spread: Alabama -1.5
Over/Under: 51.5 points
This is will be updated throughout the game
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Georgia at Alabama
- Alabama tight end Josh Ford is questionable with a broken arm. He has spearheaded a tight end room that has been physically dominant through five games, and at the center of Alabama's improved run game. As the Crimson Tide faces its toughest test yet, there will be a lot of pressure on Jay Lindsey, Danny Lewis Jr., and Kaleb Edwards if Ford is unable to go.
- Can Alabama produce another fast start? Can Ryan Coleman-Williams recreate the magic from two years ago? That and more in the storylines we're watching.
- Can Keelon Russell handle Georgia's elite inside linebackers? Can the Alabama secondary force Gunner Stockton into making a mistake? That and more inthe matchups that will decide this Week 5 game.
Depth Chart: Georgia at Alabama
Alabama Depth Chart
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Jayvin James, Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.