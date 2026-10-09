Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 6 Game Against Georgia

After obliterating Mississippi State 56-23 on the road on Oct. 3, No. 6 Alabama aims to earn win No. 6 of the 2026 season on Saturday at home against No. 2 Georgia.

This top-10 SEC showdown in Tuscaloosa will be the host of ESPN's College GameDay, President Donald Trump will be in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium as Hurricane Isaias looms.

Here are three matchups that will decide Alabama's Week 6 contest against Georgia.

Georgia Running Backs vs. Alabama Defensive Front

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs suffered a big blow on the SEC availability report, as running back Chauncey Bowens is out for Saturday. Bowens leads Georgia in carries (35) and rushing touchdowns (6). He's also played a pivotal role as a receiver, catching 10 targets (tied for the second-most on the team), for 132 yards and a score.

In total, Bowens has touched the ball 45 times this season, with UGA's next two skill players at 27 apiece. Those next two players, Nate Frazier and Dwight Phillips Jr., plus fourth-place Bo Walker, are all running backs. Georgia's really split the backfield this season, as these four running backs have each recorded at least 20 carries. With Bowens out, it's safe to expect the same, but Frazier — Georgia's lead back in 2025 — will very likely take that role again on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Frazier and company will have a tough challenge against Alabama's defensive front, as the Crimson Tide ranks eighth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (78.6). With reserve Wolf linebackers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu still out, expect starter Yhonzae Pierre to keep disrupting the run, along with defensive linemen Devan Thompkins, Terrance Green, Kedrick Bingley-Jones and London Simmons.

Keelon Russell vs. Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has really come into his own and is putting his Heisman Trophy potential on full display. Saturday is indisputably the toughest test of his young career thus far, as head coach Kalen DeBoer and company must keep him steady in the high-stakes environment.

Georgia ranks 53rd nationally in passing yards allowed per game (209.3) and the dual-threat could find some trouble in the Bulldogs defense allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the country (69.3). Russell has thrown for under 200 yards just once this season (Kentucky), with all other games going for over 250 yards. UGA has held opponents to a 61.6 completion percentage, while Russell sits at 71.2.

Georgia's secondary, led by likely future first-round picks Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden, could make Russell release the ball later than usual, and the same is said for linebackers Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole. This duo is first (24 tackles) and second (22) on the Bulldogs in tackles this season, and they are tied for a team-high five tackles for loss apiece. Wilson, who has three sacks, also has two forced fumbles and Cole has two fumble recoveries — one of which went for a score.

Gunner Stockton vs. Alabama Secondary

For a secondary that had preseason expectations to be the best in the country, Alabama's defensive backs have had some great moments but also some questionable ones through five games. Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III torched UA last week with 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, but Georgia doesn't really have a superstar wide receiver.

Like the running backs, Georgia has three wide receivers with very similar numbers. And part of that is due to the effective decision-making of quarterback Gunner Stockton, who leads the SEC in completion percentage (75.5), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (12.39) and passing efficiency rating (202.0).

"I think Gunner Stockton is playing as highly efficient as I've seen from a quarterback," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said during Monday's press conference. "I think he's getting the ball to a number of guys. They have a number of offensive weapons, and they're really kind of spreading the ball around to those guys as well.

"He's really impressive. You can see he's very comfortable, he's very decisive. And I think this is a credit to him and their coaching staff, he has great answers when you do pressure. He knows where to go with the ball, and I think he's done a really nice job in that regard.

"And so, like anything, you still have to make a quarterback uncomfortable, and you got to find creative ways of playing that. When do we pressure? When do we drop in coverage? But certainly he presents a significant challenge because he's so dialed into what they're doing and has great answers based off what a defense shows."

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