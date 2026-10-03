No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama has had its fair share of shootouts and high-scoring games since Kalen DeBoer arrived in 2024, and this contest against Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State could live up to that narrative, as both teams are among the top-10 in the country in points per game.

The Crimson Tide's highest combined point total with an opponent since DeBoer's hiring is 86 points (Week 3's 50-36 win over Florida State) and the firepower on both sides could beat that number. That said, while rain is not expected to fall in the cloudy Starkville sky, there is a chance it will — which could impact both offenses.

The then-No. 24 Bulldogs are coming off a 31-24 home victory over then-No. 19 Missouri. Then-No. 8 Alabama cruised past South Carolina 49-18 at home. Both teams moved up in the AP Top 25, as Alabama comes into Saturday ranked No. 7, while Mississippi State is No. 16.

The game at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Latest Injury News from Alabama at Mississippi State

(latest updates at the top)

The final availability report will come out at 9 a.m. CT.

Crimson Tide right tackle Jayvin James will also be unavailable for this one due to a lower extremity injury he sustained late against South Carolina. Freshman Tyrell Miller is expected to fill the starting job, as he subbed in for James last week, and he will definitely be someone to keep an eye on during the game.

Defensive back Zavier Mincey is probable after becoming a late scratch against the Gamecocks.

Alabama will be without edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu for the second consecutive week.

Alabama at Mississippi State Game Information

Who: No. 7 Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 16 Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

When: 11 a.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi (61,337)

Weather: The forecast projects temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff, but there will be a small bump in degrees as the game goes on. Earlier in the week, rain was expected to be a factor in this one, and while a shower is unlikely but still possible, the skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout.

Officials: TBD (will be updated a couple of hours before kickoff)

Game Captains: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama); Amaree Williams, DJ Chester, Jett Jefferson (Mississippi State)

Series: Alabama leads 88-17-3, 34-7-1 on the road

Current streak: Alabama has won the last 16 meetings (2007 was its last loss)

Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Mississippi, Alabama won 40-17

How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at Mississippi State

TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)

SiriusXM: 229 (Alabama), 84 (Mississippi State)

Betting Odds for Alabama at Mississippi State

Spread: Alabama -5.5

Over/Under: 60.5 points

This is will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Alabama at Mississippi State

Alabama must find a way to end these Mississippi State streaks: Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor has thrown for 3-plus touchdowns in each game this season, and running back Fluff Bothwell has rushed for at least 100 yards in the past three contests.

Can the Crimson Tide win the turnover battle? What does Alabama need to do to limit explosive plays? That and more in the storylines we're watching.

Can Keelon Russell outduel Kamario Taylor? Will Alabama's wide receivers break away from Mississippi State's highly touted cornerback duo? That and more in the matchups that will decide this Week 5 game.

Depth Chart: Alabama at Mississippi State

Projected Alabama Depth Chart (will be updated a couple of hours prior to kickoff)

Offense

Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla

Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear

WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers

WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows

WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson

TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.

TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters

LT: Jackson Lloyd, Nick Brooks OR Tyrell Miller

LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn

C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe

RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields

RT: Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks

Defense

Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry

NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga

DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill

Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham

Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.

Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin

CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson

CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal

FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey

SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor

Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Special Teams

Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty

Holder: Alex Asparuhov

Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green

Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier

Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott

Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.

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