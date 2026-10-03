No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State: Game Central Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Alabama has had its fair share of shootouts and high-scoring games since Kalen DeBoer arrived in 2024, and this contest against Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State could live up to that narrative, as both teams are among the top-10 in the country in points per game.
The Crimson Tide's highest combined point total with an opponent since DeBoer's hiring is 86 points (Week 3's 50-36 win over Florida State) and the firepower on both sides could beat that number. That said, while rain is not expected to fall in the cloudy Starkville sky, there is a chance it will — which could impact both offenses.
The then-No. 24 Bulldogs are coming off a 31-24 home victory over then-No. 19 Missouri. Then-No. 8 Alabama cruised past South Carolina 49-18 at home. Both teams moved up in the AP Top 25, as Alabama comes into Saturday ranked No. 7, while Mississippi State is No. 16.
The game at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ABC.
Latest Injury News from Alabama at Mississippi State
(latest updates at the top)
- The final availability report will come out at 9 a.m. CT.
- Crimson Tide right tackle Jayvin James will also be unavailable for this one due to a lower extremity injury he sustained late against South Carolina. Freshman Tyrell Miller is expected to fill the starting job, as he subbed in for James last week, and he will definitely be someone to keep an eye on during the game.
- Defensive back Zavier Mincey is probable after becoming a late scratch against the Gamecocks.
- Alabama will be without edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu for the second consecutive week.
Alabama at Mississippi State Game Information
Who: No. 7 Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 16 Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0 SEC)
When: 11 a.m. CT
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi (61,337)
Weather: The forecast projects temperatures in the low 80s at kickoff, but there will be a small bump in degrees as the game goes on. Earlier in the week, rain was expected to be a factor in this one, and while a shower is unlikely but still possible, the skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout.
Officials: TBD (will be updated a couple of hours before kickoff)
Game Captains: Zabien Brown, Bray Hubbard, Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama); Amaree Williams, DJ Chester, Jett Jefferson (Mississippi State)
Series: Alabama leads 88-17-3, 34-7-1 on the road
Current streak: Alabama has won the last 16 meetings (2007 was its last loss)
Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Mississippi, Alabama won 40-17
How to Watch, Listen to Alabama at Mississippi State
TV: ABC (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Damion Square, Host: Roger Hoover)
SiriusXM: 229 (Alabama), 84 (Mississippi State)
Betting Odds for Alabama at Mississippi State
Spread: Alabama -5.5
Over/Under: 60.5 points
This is will be updated throughout the game
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Alabama at Mississippi State
- Alabama must find a way to end these Mississippi State streaks: Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor has thrown for 3-plus touchdowns in each game this season, and running back Fluff Bothwell has rushed for at least 100 yards in the past three contests.
- Can the Crimson Tide win the turnover battle? What does Alabama need to do to limit explosive plays? That and more in the storylines we're watching.
- Can Keelon Russell outduel Kamario Taylor? Will Alabama's wide receivers break away from Mississippi State's highly touted cornerback duo? That and more in the matchups that will decide this Week 5 game.
Depth Chart: Alabama at Mississippi State
Projected Alabama Depth Chart (will be updated a couple of hours prior to kickoff)
Offense
- Quarterback: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack, Jett Thomalla
- Running Back: Daniel Hill, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Kevin Riley, OR, EJ Crowell, OR AK Dear
- WR (Z): Rico Scott, Cederian Morgan, Noah Rogers
- WR (X): Ryan Coleman-Williams, Derek Meadows
- WR (H): Lotzeir Brooks, Tyler Henderson
- TE (Y): Kaleb Edwards, OR, Josh Ford, OR, Danny Lewis Jr.
- TE (H): Marshall Pritchett, Jay Lindsey, Mack Sutters
- LT: Jackson Lloyd, Nick Brooks OR Tyrell Miller
- LG: William Sanders, Mal Waldrep Jr., Kayden Strayhorn
- C: Racin Delgatty, Casey Poe
- RG: Michael Carroll, Ethan Fields
- RT: Tyrell Miller, Nick Brooks
Defense
- Bandit: Devan Thompkins, Fatutoa Henry
- NT: Terrance Green, London Simmons, OR, Isaia Faga
- DT: Kedrick Bingley-Jones, OR, Devan Thompkins, Edric Hill
- Wolf: Yhonzae Pierre, Jah-Marien Latham
- Stinger: Luke Metz, QB Reese, Abduall Sanders Jr.
- Mike: Caleb Woodson, Xavier Griffin
- CB: Zabien Brown, Zyan Gibson
- CB: Dijon Lee Jr., Carmelo O'Neal
- FS: Bray Hubbard, Zavier Mincey
- SS: Keon Sabb, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., OR, Ivan Taylor
- Husky: Red Morgan, Chuck McDonald III, OR, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Special Teams
- Kickoff/place kicker: Lorcan Quinn, OR, Conor Talty
- Holder: Alex Asparuhov
- Punter: Alex Asparuhov, Adam Watford, OR, Anderson Green
- Snapper: Ethan Stangle, OR, Alex Rozier
- Punt Return: Ryan Coleman-Williams, OR, Dijon Lee Jr., OR, Rico Scott
- Kick Return: Lotzeir Brooks, OR, Trae'shawn Brown, OR, Dijon Lee Jr.
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver