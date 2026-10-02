Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 5 Game at Mississippi State

After cruising past South Carolina at home on Sept. 26, No. 7 Alabama aims to earn win No. 5 of the 2026 season on Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville.

The Crimson Tide has had its fair share of shootouts and high-scoring games since Kalen DeBoer arrived in 2024, and this contest against Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby could live up to that narrative as both teams are among the top-10 in the country in points per game.

Here are three matchups that will decide Alabama's Week 5 contest on the road against Mississippi State.

Keelon Russell vs. Kamario Taylor

We've posted these matchup articles every Friday morning since Week 2, and all of them have had one side being an offensive player or position group with the other being defensive. But the quarterback battle between Alabama's Keelon Russell and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor is the main headline entering Saturday.

Taylor and Russell are second and third, respectively, in the SEC in passing yards. Both are inside the conference's top-4 in touchdown passes, completion percentage and yards per pass attempt. Taylor has the fourth-most rushing yards by an SEC quarterback while Russell is fifth. Alabama's highest combined point total with an opponent since DeBoer was hired in 2024 is 86 points (Week 3's 50-36 win over Florida State) and the firepower on both sides could beat that number.

But for Alabama's case, it depends on Russell's ability to thrive in a road environment. The sophomore committed three turnovers during his first road start at Kentucky, but he flourished at home in the two games that followed and has expectations to now do the same in Starkville. As for Taylor, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said it best during Monday's press conference.

“Kamario Taylor is a fantastic quarterback," Wommack said. "He may be the best that we have faced in the last three years since I've been here. Just his ability to create explosives in the passing game, finding throws in the RPO game, the off-schedule plays that he makes, not only with his feet in the run game, but also he does a great job of keeping his eyes downfield and creating explosive passes through extending plays with his feet as well."

Anthony Evans III vs. Red Morgan

Like Russell, Alabama defensive back Red Morgan has grown with every game he's played during the first month of the 2026 season. Morgan is one of five players in the SEC with two interceptions and one of nine with a pick-six, alongside Tide linebackers Yhonzae Pierre and Luke Metz.

Morgan plays the Husky position, which is a hybrid between safety and linebacker while often lining up as the slot cornerback. Morgan has been open about his versatility in the past and has modeled his game after former Alabama standout and NFL Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch. Morgan will need to embrace those Branch instincts on Saturday against Mississippi State slot receiver Anthony Evans III.

Evans is Taylor's favorite target and his 28 receptions — tied for the most in the SEC — reflect that notion. Evans is fourth in the conference in receiving yards with 408 and has found the end zone three times. He's logged between six and eight receptions in each of these first four games with yardage marks of 118, 121, 55 and 114.

Most of the top wide receivers Alabama has faced this season have played the X or Z spots, but Evans' speed, deep-threat and diving abilities on the inside will be a big challenge for Morgan. Mississippi State's other two starting wide receivers have combined for 24 receptions, meaning that the neutralization of Evans will make a major impact on the final result.

Alabama Outside WRs vs. Kelley Jones and Jett Jefferson

Crimson Tide X receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams ranks sixth in the SEC in receiving yards, while Z receiver Rico Scott has just five fewer receptions. While Lotzeir Brooks will mostly play in the slot, a number of outside receivers like Derek Meadows, Cederian Morgan and the now-healthy Noah Rogers will also be utilized on Saturday, but they'll likely be shadowed well from start to finish.

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones is among the best defensive backs in the conference. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior checked in at the No. 33 spot on ESPN's Jordan Reid's top-50 2027 NFL Draft prospects and is up to six pass breakups with 14 tackles and a 28.6 completion percentage allowed. It'll be a fun matchup between Jones and Coleman-Williams, as the junior is No. 34 on that list.

Jett Jefferson is Mississippi State's other outside corner, and he has five more tackles than Jones. Jefferson, who missed most of last season with an injury after transferring from East Central CC, is one of just three FBS players with seven pass breakups. Jefferson's physicality will test Alabama's receivers on Saturday.

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