The Position Group Alabama Has to 'Work Through' Heading into Fall Camp
All eyes are on Alabama's quarterback competition entering fall camp, but it is another position group that Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer thinks should be garnering a little more attention.
Alabama played more freshmen on special teams coverage units in 2024 than any other SEC school, but all three of the Crimson Tide's main specialists at punter, kicker and snapper are no longer on the roster in 2025.
"[They] were mainstays in the program for quite some time or had a lot of experience playing at a high level," DeBoer said Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Atlanta. "We replaced all of those guys. That will probably be something we really got to work through. Got confidence and belief in the guys in our program that they'll step up."
James Burnip was Alabama's starting punter for four seasons, continually improving over his career until he became one of the best punters in college football by his senior season. The coaching staff has a couple different options to replace Burnip.
"We’ve brought in different layers," DeBoer said. "We’ve brought in a few transfers to help us out there. Alex Asparuhov is a high school punter that’s come in as well. Really excited about what those guys can bring. I think there’s a lot of potential."
Asparuhov is an option if Alabama decides to go with a true freshman. Redshirt senior Blake Doud transferred in from Colorado School of Mines in December.
At kicker, redshirt sophomor Conor Talty is the likely option. He has now gotten to sit behind and learn from Will Reichard and Graham Nicholson. DeBoer said Talty has been making the progress needed.
Alabama will be replacing Kneeland Hibbett at long snapper, who was also a four-year starter. There are currently three snappers listed on the roster: junior David Bird, sophomore Jay Williams and senior Alex Rozier.
"You don’t ever know until you get in the environment of an SEC stadium, or at home even at Bryant-Denny, what that’s going to look like," DeBoer said. "They’ve got the tools, so now it’s just a matter of continuing to work, instill confidence, be ready to go Year 1."