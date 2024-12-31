ReliaQuest Bowl Instant Analysis: Michigan 19, Alabama 13
TAMPA, Fla.–– Alabama's defense set a record for fewest yards allowed in the ReliaQuest bowl (190), but early turnovers doomed the Crimson Tide in a 19-13 loss to Michigan in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon.
The issues that had plagued Alabama in other losses reared their ugly head in the first quarter when the Crimson Tide offense turned the ball over three times on the first four possessions and ending the opening quarter with -2 yards as the Wolverines jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Alabama built some momentum heading into the half with two strong drives from the offense, but that momentum evaporated in the third quarter. Even with all the mistakes, the Crimson Tide still had a chance to win in the final minutes. A screen pass from Jalen Milroe to Jam Miller put Alabama at the Michigan 15 with a little over a minute left.
But Milroe couldn't connect on his next four tries as the offense turned it over on downs for the third time in the game. Michigan was able to kneel it out after taking over.
Kalen DeBoer's first season as Crimson Tide head coach ends in defeat as Alabama's 16-year streak of at least 10 wins comes to a close.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham wraps up the game and season for the Crimson Tide from the field at Raymond James Stadium after No. 11 Alabama lost to Michigan 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Read more: What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to Michigan
Alabama's Captains Say Program Has 'Bright Future' Under Kalen DeBoer
Kalen DeBoer Didn't Consider Quarterback Change During Disastrous First Quarter