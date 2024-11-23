Report: Keanu Koht Cited for Driving 105 mph Before Leaving Crimson Tide
Apparently there was a little more to the departure of linebacker Keabu Koht fromthe Alabama Crimson Tide football team.
Per AL.com, Koht was pulled over for speeding at 2:55 p.m. on Nov. 2, and cited as driving at 105 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County. According to the police record obtained by Mike Rodak he was I-59, the main thoroughfare between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. The team was on its bye that Saturday.
Koht, a redshirt junior, was suspended for the LSU game on Nov. 10, and the subsequent game against Mercer. During the LSU game starting edge rusher Que Robinson suffered an elbow injury that ended his season.
Overall, Koht appeared in 14 games over three seasons, and was credited with nine tackles, a half sack and a fumble recovery. He appeared in seven games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 as a key reserve.
After entering the transfer portal, Koht released the following statement on social media:
“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my journey here at the University of Alabama — my coaches, staff, teammates and supporters,” Koht said. “The lessons I’ve learned, the relationships I’ve built, and the experiences I’ve gained during my time here are truly priceless, and I will carry them with me throughout my life.
“After careful reflection and consideration, I’ve come to realize that I’ve outgrown the shoes I once wore here. With that in mind, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal, with two years of eligibility remaining. This was not an easy choice, but it’s one I believe is best for my future and personal growth.
See also: Alabama Football Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal