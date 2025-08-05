Ryan Grubb 'Fired Up' by Improvement in Alabama Quarterback Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb thinks the Crimson Tide's quarterback room is coming along, so much so that he sees improvement already from the beginning of fall camp and has no plans to divert snaps going into week two.
"Right now, we're keeping it status quo," Grubb said on Tuesday. "All the guys have been getting [reps with] ones, twos and threes, with the exception of Ty [Simpson], he's the only guy that's not taking any three reps."
Grubb indicated last Thursday that Simpson, considered the favorite to start the season opener since the offensive coordinator's initial spring endorsement, had not fully sealed his status. At the time, consistency was what Grubb said he was looking for, every day between then and Aug. 30.
Simpson took some reps with the twos at Tuesday's practice. Grubb added that there would be clarity for the players on where they'd be going throughout the next week, and that his involvement with the group would not waver. Nick Sheridan also continues coaching the quarterbacks, a role the former Michigan player held last year along with his duties as offensive coordinator.
"I'm always, probably, gonna hunker pretty close to the quarterback," Grubb said. "Just because of that relationship that I have to have for game day... They've grown a ton. Spring to now, even first practice to now, has been outstanding."
Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, the other two signal callers vying for the starting spot, earned recognition from Grubb for playing through early bumps in the road quickly. For Russell, a true freshman, those resilient qualities are important whether he wins the job or not as he continues to experience firsts in college football.
"We've had a lot less up-and-down with the whole room," Grubb said. "We've done a good job taking care of the football. Again, today, there was no picks, and I really didn't feel like the ball was in jeopardy today. That's one of the biggest things, is just improved decision-making in the room."
Even with the hype surrounding Russell, and the narratives that accompany the possibility of Simpson's ascension after breaking new conventions and sticking with one program despite years on the bench, Grubb goes back the furthest with Mack. That's thanks to their time at Washington. This summer, Grubb said Mack was the best pure thrower of the three quarterbacks.
Camp has only been underway for a few days (Wednesday will mark one week since fall practices began), but Grubb has already gotten to see a lot from his offensive unit so far. Among the things that excite him most?
"Arguably, the improvement in the quarterback room," he said Tuesday. "[It] fires me up."