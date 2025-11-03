Ryan Grubb Says Alabama Needs to 'Flex on Some People' in Running Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football needs to get more production out of its offensive backfield, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has been working with the group on how that can be expanded.
In seven tries against Power Four opposition, the No. 4 Crimson Tide's running back room has produced an output of 100 yards or more twice. Meanwhile, wide receiver Germie Bernard has become a fixture in the rushing attack, scoring the game-winning touchdown at South Carolina on the ground.
"It's not one thing. Whatever it is, whether it's pass protection, run blocking, all those things work together," Grubb said on Monday. "For us, it's runners pushing the hole enough, making sure we're pressing the cut long enough. It's double-teams, it's execution of the double-teams."
Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) had its second bye of the season this past weekend. The run game was one of the items addressed. The Crimson Tide's running backs have combined for a total of 83 rushing yards in the team's last two games.
"That's one of the things we spent a lot of time on evaluating types of runs, attacking the double-team, how we're coaching those things, how we're talking to the guys, communication at the line of scrimmage. Everything is up for grabs," Grubb said.
Ahead of this weekend's home game against LSU (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC), Grubb also wants to see a mindset shift. That starts with senior Jam Miller and sophomore Daniel Hill, the latter of whom has made a case as the unit's second option behind Miller with his recent play. Miller ran for 26 yards in 10 carries against the Gamecocks. Hill's primary production was in the passing game, where he had 76 receiving yards on four catches.
"In each room there's a message that has to happen. Just about getting excited about running the football. I think there's a piece there too for the coaching staff, that it can't be the 'woe is me' dog-cussing them every time something doesn't work," Grubb said. "It's got to be like, 'Let's get excited about running the freaking ball.' Let's get excited about fixing some of the issues we're clearly seeing on film and let's go out there and flex on some people a little bit."
Grubb added that the last two practices have been successful in regard to running the football. He wants to see the players go and execute it in the game.
"The guys have taken that mentality going into this game that we can run the ball and we can be effective doing it. Not just like a subpar average team, we can run it well. I'm looking for the guys to go out there and prove that."