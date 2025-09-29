Simpson, Proctor Receive SEC Weekly Honors After Alabama's Win at Georgia
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and left tackle Kadyn Proctor earned SEC weekly honors following the Crimson Tide's 24-21 victory at Georgia on Saturday. Simpson was Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Proctor was Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Both shared their honors with players from Ole Miss. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss joined Simpson in receiving offensive recognition; offensive lineman Patrick Kutas was honored alongside Proctor. Ole Miss upset LSU on Saturday.
Simpson was 24-of-38 passing with two touchdown strikes and another score on the ground against Georgia. He accounted for 288 all-purpose yards during the contest, his first career SEC start (as well as his first conference road start).
"You can see it continue to build. He's ripping it, cutting it loose. I'm proud of him, because he's, he's playing with some energy and some emotion," head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Simpson after the game.
Proctor protected Simpson well, contributing to the signal caller's effectiveness in the midst of a hostile opposing atmosphere. The Crimson Tide's offensive line has been rotating throughout the season.
"He's done his part, and our guys are excited for him," DeBoer said about Proctor. Proctor factored into the offensive equation beyond just blocking. "He's such a great athlete and he's worked hard to continue to improve that in other ways."
The Alabama offensive line only surrendered one sack against the Bulldogs. Proctor's special play had been in the works since the offseason. It nearly resulted in a touchdown, but Alabama still reached the end zone on that drive.
"That went in during fall camp. It was going really well, and then we had one that didn't go well, and so it got shelved for a little bit," DeBoer said. "He made a catch earlier in the week that gave us a lot of confidence. Middle of practice, sweaty hands, not a great throw, pulled it right off the ground."
Safety Bray Hubbard was Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the Crimson Tide's home defeat of Wisconsin on Sept. 13. Hubbard was another standout performer in Athens this past weekend, logging nine total tackles (five solo).
Hubbard was aggressive with his play once again, but did not receive another weekly honor this time around. That distinction went to Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter, the current SEC tackling leader, who had an eye-popping 17 tackles in the Volunteers' overtime win at Mississippi State inside Davis-Wade Stadium.