Bray Hubbard Earns SEC Weekly Honor for Performance in Wisconsin Win
Alabama cruised past Wisconsin 38-14 this past Saturday to enhance its record to 2-1 on the young season. The Crimson Tide came into the game ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, but Alabama moved up a few spots to No. 14 during Sunday's drawing.
There were numerous players who contributed to the win and rankings boost, and not only did Alabama safety Bray Hubbard stand out among the team, but the entire conference as well. Hubbard was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. He shares this title with LSU safety Dashawn Spears.
This is the first time this season that the Crimson Tide is featured on this list, as it didn't have any players included in Week 1 (loss to Florida State) and Week 2 (win over Louisiana Monroe).
It was quickly apparent that no single person was being more relentlessly attacked than Hubbard following the loss to the Seminoles. Hubbard was shelled for his lack of effort that night, but fast forward just two weeks later, that hate created motivation for him as he snatched two interceptions from Wisconsin and logged five total tackles.
"Obviously, it wasn't a great moment for him, and he took that to heart for sure," linebacker Deontae Lawson said on Saturday, referring to the Florida State game. "You can tell in the way he's practiced throughout the week these last couple of weeks. It's just showing, and it showed up today."
The past two weeks have been a refreshing return to normalcy for Hubbard, who was one of the most impressive players on Alabama's defense last year after taking over for an injured Keon Sabb midway through the season. The junior is fully aware that he still is not in the best standing with fans and media, but has embraced the scrutiny as fuel to prove himself. His message to those who still doubt him is simple.
"Say what you want, I don't care," Hubbard said. "At the end of the day, I go out every week and play my hardest. I did it today. You can call me soft. Your opinion is your opinion at the end of the day. I know how I play. It fires me up."
SEC Players of the Week: Sept. 15
OFFENSIVE
Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia
DEFENSIVE
Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama
Dashawn Spears, S, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
Peyton Woodring, PK, Georgia
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jordan White, G, Vanderbilt
Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss
DEFENSIVE LINE
Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
FRESHMAN
Tory Blaylock, RB, Oklahoma